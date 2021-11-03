CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Oyster Point Pharma Inc. (OYST) Announces TYRVAYA is now Available at US Wholesalers

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OYST), today announced that TYRVAYA™ (varenicline solution) Nasal Spray 0.03 mg is now available at U.S. regional wholesalers for distribution to pharmacies. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced it has Received a U.S. Food and Drug Administration Review of Aviptadil Manufacturing Information

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF, OTCQB:RLFTF) (" Relief "), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, reported today that the parent company of its U.S. collaboration partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP) (" NRx "), has issued a press release announcing receipt of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) response to NRx's October 8, 2021 submission of updated manufacturing information for aviptadil. According to the press release, the FDA review allows for high volume production of aviptadil. The press release also reports that the shelf life of aviptadil has been extended from 62 days to 150 days. The related NRx press release can be accessed through the following link .
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Oramed Pharma (ORMP) Announces Direct 2M Share Offering at $25/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ORMP), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral drug delivery systems, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with several institutional and accredited investors for the sale and issuance, in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq Rules, of 2,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock, at a purchase price of $25 per share. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about November 5, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions..C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) Collaborates with Columbia University and Mount Sinai to Develop Potential Therapies for Genetic Diseases and Cancers

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases and cancers, today announced two new academic collaborations with Columbia University and Mount Sinai (Icahn Mount Sinai) to translate cutting-edge research discoveries into potential therapies for patients with genetic diseases and genetically driven cancers.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wholesalers#Eye Disease#Oyster Point Pharma Inc#Tyrvaya#Streetinsider Premium#Oyster Point Pharma#Oyst
TheConversationAU

Pfizer's pill is the latest COVID treatment to show promise. Here are some more

Pfizer says its antiviral COVID treatment Paxlovid cuts the chance of ending up in hospital or dying by 89%. What differentiates this from other medicines we have used since the start of the pandemic is it provides the opportunity for patients to be treated at home, with a combination of a capsule and a pill. The phase 2/3 trial data on which those hospitalisation rates are based have yet to be independently verified. Nor has the treatment been approved by any country for use outside a clinical trial. Yet this development adds to our growing portfolio of potential options to directly...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Nortech Systems, Inc. (NSYS) Reports Q3 EPS of $1.24

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Nortech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSYS) reported Q3 EPS of $1.24. Revenue for the quarter came in at $29.5. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Nortech Systems, Inc. (NSYS) click here.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

908 Devices Inc. (MASS) Prices 3.15M Share IPO at $32/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: MASS), a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis, today announced the pricing of a public offering of shares of its common stock, with 3,150,000 shares being offered by the Company at a public offering price of $32.00 per share. In addition, 908 Devices has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 472,500 shares of common stock from the Company. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by 908 Devices, are expected to be approximately $100.8 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on November 15, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
StreetInsider.com

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT) Tops Q3 EPS by 85c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: OPNT) reported Q3 EPS of $0.77, $0.85 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.08). Revenue for the quarter came in at $16.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $10.21 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Blackboxstocks, Inc. (BLBX) Prices Upsized 2.4M Share Offering at $5/sh, Uplists to Nasdaq

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Blackboxstocks, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLBX), a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real-time proprietary analytics for stock and options traders of all levels, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 2,400,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $5.00 per share.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) reported Q3 EPS of $0.09, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.10. Revenue for the quarter came in at $22.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $22.85 million.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) Announces Exclusive Partnership with River Region

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders, and River Region Psychiatry Associates (RRPA), a leading provider of mental health services in Alabama, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Georgia, announced today a partnership agreement under which Neuronetics will be the exclusive supplier of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) equipment to RRPA and its clinics. The first NeuroStar Advanced Therapy system will launch in the Pelham/Helena, Alabama community, with aspirations to expand into all clinics over the coming year.
HELENA, AL
StreetInsider.com

iBio, Inc. (IBIO) Announces Acquisition of FastPharming Manufacturing Facility

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. iBio, Inc. (NYSEA: IBIO), a developer of next-generation biopharmaceuticals and pioneer of the sustainable, plant-based FastPharming System, today announced it has purchased the manufacturing facility it previously operated under a lease from two affiliates of Eastern Capital Limited (the “Eastern Affiliates”). The Company also acquired the approximate 30% equity interest in iBio CDMO, LLC. (the “CDMO”) held by the Eastern Affiliates. As a result, the subsidiary and its intellectual property are now wholly-owned by iBio.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy