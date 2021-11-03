Arcosa (ACA) Tops Q3 EPS by 8c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Bridge Investment Group Holdings (NYSE: BRDG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.41, $0.26 better than the analyst estimate of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $92.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $61.18 million. For earnings...
Organon (NYSE: OGN) reported Q3 EPS of $1.67, $0.23 better than the analyst estimate of $1.44. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.6 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. GUIDANCE:. Organon sees FY2021 revenue...
Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.19), $0.14 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.05). Revenue for the quarter came in at $0 versus the consensus estimate of $19 million.
Bright Health Group (NYSE: BHG) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.48), $0.34 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.14). Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.08 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. GUIDANCE:. Bright Health...
Dillard's (NYSE: DDS) reported Q3 EPS of $9.81, $4.29 better than the analyst estimate of $5.52. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.48 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. For earnings history and earnings-related...
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE: MYTE) reported Q1 EPS of (EUR0.09). Revenue for the quarter came in at EUR157.8 million. GUIDANCE:. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. sees FY2022 revenue of EUR700-720 million. For...
PGT, Inc. (NYSE: PGTI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.26, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.23. Revenue for the quarter came in at $300 million versus the consensus estimate of $297.33 million. GUIDANCE:. PGT, Inc. sees FY2021 revenue of $1.1-1.2 billion, versus the consensus of $1.15 billion. For earnings...
YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YETI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.64, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.59. Revenue for the quarter came in at $362.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $356.74 million.
OppFi Inc. (NYSE: OPFI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.21, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $92 million versus the consensus estimate of $88.52 million. Full Year 2021 Outlook:
Mister Car Wash, Inc (NYSE: MCW) reported Q3 EPS of $0.11, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.10. Revenue for the quarter came in at $194.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $188.16 million.
SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.03), $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.07). Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.11 million versus the consensus estimate of $3.1 million. For earnings history and earnings-related...
HireQuest (NASDAQ: HQI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.23, versus $0.15 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $6.9 million, versus $3.4 thousand reported last year. For...
Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VIRI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.49), $0.20 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.69). Revenue for the quarter came in at $0 , versus $0 reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data...
GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.18, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.09. Revenue for the quarter came in at $116 million versus the consensus estimate of $114.78 million.
Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) reported Q3 EPS of $0.03, $0.03 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.06. Revenue for the quarter came in at $94.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $73.62 million. For earnings history...
StoneMor Inc (NYSE: STON) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.04), $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $82.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $85.58 million.
Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: JAMF) reported Q3 EPS of $0.01, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.01. Revenue for the quarter came in at $95.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $93.74 million. GUIDANCE:. Jamf Holding Corp....
Pretium Resources (NYSE: PVG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.13, $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $146.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $170.7 million.
Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.21), $0.21 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.42). Revenue for the quarter came in at $321 million versus the consensus estimate of $315.19 million.
Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ: MITO) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.01), $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.02). For earnings history and earnings-related data on Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO) click here.
