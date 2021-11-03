CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Arcosa (ACA) Tops Q3 EPS by 8c

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Bridge Investment Group Holdings (BRDG) Tops Q3 EPS by 26c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Bridge Investment Group Holdings (NYSE: BRDG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.41, $0.26 better than the analyst estimate of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $92.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $61.18 million. For earnings...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Organon (OGN) Tops Q3 EPS by 23c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Organon (NYSE: OGN) reported Q3 EPS of $1.67, $0.23 better than the analyst estimate of $1.44. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.6 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. GUIDANCE:. Organon sees FY2021 revenue...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Valens Semiconductor (VLN) Misses Q3 EPS by 14c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.19), $0.14 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.05). Revenue for the quarter came in at $0 versus the consensus estimate of $19 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Bright Health Group (BHG) Misses Q3 EPS by 34c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Bright Health Group (NYSE: BHG) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.48), $0.34 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.14). Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.08 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. GUIDANCE:. Bright Health...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aca#Wall Street#Arcosa#Streetinsider Premium
StreetInsider.com

Dillard's (DDS) Tops Q3 EPS by $4.29

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Dillard's (NYSE: DDS) reported Q3 EPS of $9.81, $4.29 better than the analyst estimate of $5.52. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.48 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. For earnings history and earnings-related...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) Reports Q1 Loss of EUR0.09

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE: MYTE) reported Q1 EPS of (EUR0.09). Revenue for the quarter came in at EUR157.8 million. GUIDANCE:. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. sees FY2022 revenue of EUR700-720 million. For...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

PGT, Inc. (PGTI) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

PGT, Inc. (NYSE: PGTI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.26, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.23. Revenue for the quarter came in at $300 million versus the consensus estimate of $297.33 million. GUIDANCE:. PGT, Inc. sees FY2021 revenue of $1.1-1.2 billion, versus the consensus of $1.15 billion. For earnings...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI) Tops Q3 EPS by 5c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YETI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.64, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.59. Revenue for the quarter came in at $362.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $356.74 million.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

OppFi Inc. (OPFI) Tops Q3 EPS by 6c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. OppFi Inc. (NYSE: OPFI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.21, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $92 million versus the consensus estimate of $88.52 million. Full Year 2021 Outlook:
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Mister Car Wash, Inc (MCW) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c; Bumps Guidance Higher

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Mister Car Wash, Inc (NYSE: MCW) reported Q3 EPS of $0.11, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.10. Revenue for the quarter came in at $194.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $188.16 million.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

SuperCom (SPCB) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.03), $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.07). Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.11 million versus the consensus estimate of $3.1 million. For earnings history and earnings-related...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

HireQuest (HQI) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.23

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. HireQuest (NASDAQ: HQI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.23, versus $0.15 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $6.9 million, versus $3.4 thousand reported last year. For...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Tops Q3 EPS by 9c, FY Revenue Guidance Misses

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.18, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.09. Revenue for the quarter came in at $116 million versus the consensus estimate of $114.78 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Misses Q3 EPS by 3c, Revenue Beats

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) reported Q3 EPS of $0.03, $0.03 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.06. Revenue for the quarter came in at $94.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $73.62 million. For earnings history...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

StoneMor Inc (STON) Misses Q3 EPS by 4c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. StoneMor Inc (NYSE: STON) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.04), $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $82.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $85.58 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: JAMF) reported Q3 EPS of $0.01, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.01. Revenue for the quarter came in at $95.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $93.74 million. GUIDANCE:. Jamf Holding Corp....
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Pretium Resources (PVG) Misses Q3 EPS by 2c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pretium Resources (NYSE: PVG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.13, $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $146.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $170.7 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Wix.com (WIX) Tops Q3 EPS by 21c, Offers Guidance

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.21), $0.21 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.42). Revenue for the quarter came in at $321 million versus the consensus estimate of $315.19 million.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy