Arcosa (ACA) Tops Q3 EPS by 8c

Mister Car Wash, Inc (NYSE: MCW) reported Q3 EPS of $0.11, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.10. Revenue for the quarter came in at $194.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $188.16 million.

MARKETS ・ 7 HOURS AGO