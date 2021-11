(New York, NY) — Pfizer is expecting to sell even more of its coronavirus vaccine this year than previously thought. The pharmaceutical giant is looking for COVID-19 vaccine sales to be 36-billion dollars. That’s an increase of seven-and-a-half percent. The sales are being helped by the rollout of the company’s booster shots. Meantime, 13-billion dollars worth of vaccines were sold in the third quarter. All that has resulted in the company’s stock rising by about five-percent during trading Tuesday.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO