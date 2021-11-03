ANI Pharma (ANIP) Announces Proposed Stock Offering, Size not Disclosed

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KDNY), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases, today announced that it intends to offer and sell 6,000,000 shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. In addition, Chinook intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares of its common stock offered in the public offering at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares will be offered and sold by Chinook. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 4 DAYS AGO