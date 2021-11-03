CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

ANI Pharma (ANIP) Announces Proposed Stock Offering, Size not Disclosed

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIP) (“ANI”) today announced that it intends to offer and sell shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. All of the shares to be sold in...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

908 Devices Inc. (MASS) Prices 3.15M Share IPO at $32/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: MASS), a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis, today announced the pricing of a public offering of shares of its common stock, with 3,150,000 shares being offered by the Company at a public offering price of $32.00 per share. In addition, 908 Devices has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 472,500 shares of common stock from the Company. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by 908 Devices, are expected to be approximately $100.8 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on November 15, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Blackboxstocks, Inc. (BLBX) Prices Upsized 2.4M Share Offering at $5/sh, Uplists to Nasdaq

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Blackboxstocks, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLBX), a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real-time proprietary analytics for stock and options traders of all levels, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 2,400,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $5.00 per share.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Weave Communications, Inc. (WEAV) Prices 5M Share IPO at $24/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE: WEAV), a leading all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,000,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $24.00 per share.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anip#Stocks#Sec#Streetinsider Premium#Ani Pharmaceuticals#Guggenheim Securities#Cortrophin
StreetInsider.com

Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) Announces Public Offering of Common Stock

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE: SCM) (the "Company") announced today that it plans to make a public offering of its common stock. The Company intends to use the net...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Avoro Calls Merck's $180/sh Offer for Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Inadequate; Urges Shareholders Not to Tender

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Avoro Capital Advisors, a long-term and collaborative investor in life sciences and biotechnology companies, together with certain of its affiliates and managed funds beneficially owns approximately 7% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: XLRN), making Avoro one of the Company's most significant shareholders. Avoro today released a detailed presentation outlining why shareholders should not tender their Acceleron shares to the Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE: MRK) tender offer for $180 per share.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Press

Mirati Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRTX) a clinical-stage oncology company, today announced that it intends to offer and sell in an underwritten public offering $500 million of shares of its common stock. In addition, Mirati expects to grant the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the total shares offered in the public offering at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
StreetInsider.com

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. (ANPC) Announces Proposed ADS Offering, Size not Disclosed

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC), a biotechnology company with operations in China and the United States focusing on early cancer screening and detection, today announced it has commenced an underwritten public offering of its American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”). EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Commences Tender Offer to Purchase up to 10 Million Shares of its Common Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) (“Corcept”) a commercial-stage company engaged in the discovery and development of drugs to treat severe ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
drugstorenews.com

ANI closes $75M public offering of common stock

A total of 1,500,000 shares of ANI's common stock were sold at a public offering price of $50 per share. ANI announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering. A total of 1,500,000 shares of its common stock were sold at a public offering price of $50 per share.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Downgrades Oyster Point Pharma (OYST) to Neutral

JPMorgan analyst Anupam Rama downgraded Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ: OYST) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT) Announces Proposed Stock Offering, Size not Disclosed

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSDT), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, today announced that it has commenced a proposed underwritten registered public offering of shares of its common stock.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

HCI Group's (HCI) TypTap Insurance Group Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE: HCI) today announced that its majority owned subsidiary, TypTap Insurance Group, Inc., has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) in connection with the proposed initial public offering of TypTap’s common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Ping Identity (PING) Announces 10M Share Offering by Selling Stockholders

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING), the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, today announced the commencement of an underwritten public offering of 10,000,000 shares of common stock by investment funds affiliated with Vista Equity Partners. Such selling stockholders will also grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 shares of Ping Identity’s common stock. Ping Identity will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares being offered by the selling stockholders but will bear the costs associated with the sale of such shares, other than underwriting discounts and commissions.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY) Announces Proposed Stock Offering, Size not Disclosed

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KDNY), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases, today announced that it intends to offer and sell 6,000,000 shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. In addition, Chinook intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares of its common stock offered in the public offering at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares will be offered and sold by Chinook. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Eneti Inc. (NETI) Announces Proposed $200M Share Offering

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Eneti Inc. (NYSE: NETI) announced today that it intends to offer, issue and sell to the public $200 million of shares of its common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the “Common Shares”), through an underwritten public offering (the “Offering”). The net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used for general corporate purposes, including the funding of the Company’s wind turbine installation vessel newbuilding program consisting of one contracted newbuilding vessel, one optional newbuilding vessel and one proposed Jones Act compliant newbuilding vessel. As part of the Offering, Scorpio Holdings Limited, a related party of the Company, has expressed an interest to purchase Common Shares at the public offering price with a value of at least $30.0 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Surgery Partners, Inc. (SGRY) Announces Proposed 5M Share Stock Offering

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Surgery Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGRY) (“Surgery Partners”) today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock. All of the shares to be sold in the offering are to be sold by Surgery Partners. In connection with the offering, Surgery Partners intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of its common stock. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Compass Diversified (CODI) Subsidiary 5.11 Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 5.11 ABR Corp. (“5.11”), a Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) subsidiary, today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. 5.11 intends to list on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “VXI.”
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Proposed Public Offering

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Argo Announces Proposed Public Offering of 8.75% Senior Notes Due 2026. LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / Novemeber 8, 2021 / Argo Blockchain, a global leader in cryptocurrency mining (LSE:ARB)...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy