Financial Reports

MGM Resorts (MGM) Tops Q3 EPS by 14c

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

MGM Resorts (NYSE: MGM) reported Q3 EPS of $0.03, $0.14 better than the...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

StreetInsider.com

Pretium Resources (PVG) Misses Q3 EPS by 2c

Pretium Resources (NYSE: PVG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.13, $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $146.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $170.7 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Impac Mortage Holdings (IMH) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

Impac Mortage Holdings (NYSE: IMH) reported Q3 EPS of $0.04, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $19.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $10.98 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI) Tops Q3 EPS by 5c

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YETI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.64, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.59. Revenue for the quarter came in at $362.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $356.74 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

CynergisTek (CTEK) Tops Q3 EPS by 22c

CynergisTek (NYSE: CTEK) reported Q3 EPS of $0.10, $0.22 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.12). Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $4.08 million.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mgm Resorts#Stocks#Streetinsider Premium
StreetInsider.com

OppFi Inc. (OPFI) Tops Q3 EPS by 6c

OppFi Inc. (NYSE: OPFI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.21, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $92 million versus the consensus estimate of $88.52 million. Full Year 2021 Outlook:
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

StoneMor Inc (STON) Misses Q3 EPS by 4c

StoneMor Inc (NYSE: STON) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.04), $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $82.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $85.58 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc (MYPS) Tops Q3 EPS by 9c

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc (NASDAQ: MYPS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.08, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.01). Revenue for the quarter came in at $70.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $72.32 million. GUIDANCE:. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc sees FY2021 revenue of $282.5-287.5 million, versus the consensus of $293.8 million. For earnings...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

PGT, Inc. (PGTI) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

PGT, Inc. (NYSE: PGTI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.26, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.23. Revenue for the quarter came in at $300 million versus the consensus estimate of $297.33 million. GUIDANCE:. PGT, Inc. sees FY2021 revenue of $1.1-1.2 billion, versus the consensus of $1.15 billion. For earnings...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Organon (OGN) Tops Q3 EPS by 23c

Organon (NYSE: OGN) reported Q3 EPS of $1.67, $0.23 better than the analyst estimate of $1.44. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.6 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. GUIDANCE:. Organon sees FY2021 revenue...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT) Tops Q3 EPS by 85c

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: OPNT) reported Q3 EPS of $0.77, $0.85 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.08). Revenue for the quarter came in at $16.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $10.21 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Docebo Inc. (DCBO) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.02

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ: DCBO) reported Q3 EPS of $0.02, versus $0.04 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $27.1 million, versus $16.1 million reported last year. For earnings history...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.11), $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.10). Revenue for the quarter came in at $24.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $25.87 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Radcom Ltd. (RDCM) Tops Q3 EPS by 5c

Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDCM) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.02), $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.07). Revenue for the quarter came in at $10.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $10.21 million. For earnings history and...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: JAMF) reported Q3 EPS of $0.01, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.01. Revenue for the quarter came in at $95.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $93.74 million. GUIDANCE:. Jamf Holding Corp....
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

SuperCom (SPCB) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.03), $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.07). Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.11 million versus the consensus estimate of $3.1 million. For earnings history and earnings-related...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

HireQuest (HQI) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.23

HireQuest (NASDAQ: HQI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.23, versus $0.15 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $6.9 million, versus $3.4 thousand reported last year. For...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Tops Q3 EPS by $2.64

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE: STNG) reported Q3 EPS of $1.39, $2.64 better than the analyst estimate of ($1.25). Revenue for the quarter came in at $119.27 million versus the consensus estimate of $127.12 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Wix.com (WIX) Tops Q3 EPS by 21c, Offers Guidance

Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.21), $0.21 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.42). Revenue for the quarter came in at $321 million versus the consensus estimate of $315.19 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

S&W Seed (SANW) Misses Q1 EPS by 1c

S&W Seed (NASDAQ: SANW) reported Q1 EPS of ($0.17), $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.16). Revenue for the quarter came in at $15.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $14 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

California Resources (CRC) Tops Q3 EPS by $1.13

California Resources (NYSE: CRC) reported Q3 EPS of $1.83, $1.13 better than the analyst estimate of $0.70. Revenue for the quarter came in at $588 million versus the consensus estimate of $483.6 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

