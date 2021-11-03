MGM Resorts (MGM) Tops Q3 EPS by 14c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. CynergisTek (NYSE: CTEK) reported Q3 EPS of $0.10, $0.22 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.12). Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $4.08 million.

STOCKS ・ 7 HOURS AGO