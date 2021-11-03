CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary Ballance says he 'regrets' using racial slur against Azeem Rafiq during time together at Yorkshire

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEx-England international Gary Ballance has said he "regrets" using racist language towards his former Yorkshire team-mate Azeem Rafiq. In a lengthy and emotional statement, Yorkshire batter Ballance said he was responsible for some of the offensive terms Rafiq was subjected to during his time at Headingley. "It has been...

The Independent

Yorkshire taking no disciplinary action over Azeem Rafiq’s racism allegations

Yorkshire will take no disciplinary action against any of its employees, players or executives following an independent report into allegations of racism by former player Azeem Rafiq the county has announced.Yorkshire released a summarised version of the report on September 10, apologising and accepting Rafiq had been a victim of “racial harassment and bullying” in his two spells at the club between 2008 and 2018.But on Thursday the county issued a statement in which they said their own internal investigation had concluded “that there is no conduct or action taken by any of its employees, players or executives that...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

LAWRENCE BOOTH: Azeem Rafiq case is such a shocking whitewash from tone-deaf Yorkshire it was unclear if anyone had noticed cricket's latest debate about racial politics involving Quinton de Kock

Decades from now, brand consultants will still be using Yorkshire’s handling of the Azeem Rafiq affair as a case study in how not to convey your message to the world. The statement put out on Thursday struck a note so tone-deaf, it was unclear if anyone had noticed the latest twist in cricket’s ongoing debate about racial politics, with South African Quinton de Kock apologising for refusing to take a knee at the Twenty20 World Cup in the UAE.
SPORTS
The Independent

Azeem Rafiq: ‘Tone deaf’ Yorkshire ‘in denial’ over racism claims, says Mark Butcher

Former England captain Mark Butcher has accused Yorkshire of being “in denial” after one of their players escaped sanction despite reportedly calling his then team-mate Azeem Rafiq a “P***”.According to ESPNcricinfo, a report into allegations of institutional racism made by Rafiq includes an admission by one senior player that he repeatedly used the word “P***” in relation to his colleague which on at least one occasion reduced the player to tears.However, having examined the report produced by an independent panel, the club are said to have considered the comments “friendly banter”, drawing a stinging response from Butcher.Responding to the reported...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Nasser Hussain says Yorkshire’s response to Azeem Rafiq is sending wrong message

Nasser Hussain fears Yorkshire’s handling of Azeem Rafiq’s racism claims will send a message to players in their academy that racial discrimination can be passed off as banter.Rafiq’s allegations against the club have been in the public domain for over a year but the issue has begun to gather major momentum following revelations by ESPNCricinfo over the contents of an independent report into the matter.The report upheld that Rafiq had been the victim of “racial harassment and bullying” during his time at the club, but it has since emerged that the panel determined repeated use of the word “P***” against the spinner...
SOCIETY
BBC

Azeem Rafiq inquiry: Ex-chairman Roger Hutton says no-one at Yorkshire 'racist'

Outgoing Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton says there is no-one at the club he would "personally consider racist" but admitted their culture is "locked in the past". He made the insistence despite allegations being upheld against current employees. Current batter Gary Ballance has admitted using racist terms towards former team-mate Azeem...
SOCIETY
SkySports

Azeem Rafiq: Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain urge ECB action amid fallout from investigation into racism allegations against Yorkshire

Michael Atherton: How big a crisis is this for Yorkshire?. Nasser Hussain: It is a huge crisis, one of the biggest crises they have gone through in their long history. Most of it is of their own making; the delays, the time they have taken to address the situation that Azeem Rafiq reported to them years ago has been unbelievable really. They even put it out [the findings of an independent report] when the Old Trafford Test match was called off, some of their findings, which I thought was a good day to bury bad news as it was. That sort of way of doing things. Even since then with the ECB, they have put snippets out and the ECB only got the report months after they wanted it. Now, yesterday a lot has come out and it is not good reading for Yorkshire County Cricket Club, its players and members and rightly so. Sponsors are starting to pull out of that club. It is a bad week, month and year for Yorkshire but it is also a bad time for English cricket and the ECB, surely now the ball is in their court. Surely the ECB have to do something about it.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Azeem Rafiq reveals he is still being abused after Yorkshire racism comments

Azeem Rafiq has revealed he is still receiving abuse for speaking out about the racism and bullying he suffered over two spells at Yorkshire and said: “We wonder why people don’t come forward.”Yorkshire’s handling of an investigation into his allegations has been heavily criticised within the sport and by politicians, with the club’s hierarchy having been called to appear before a parliamentary committee on November 16.On Wednesday night Gary Ballance admitted he had used racial slurs towards Rafiq when they were team-mates at Yorkshire.Ballance claimed in a lengthy statement he had once enjoyed a deep friendship with Rafiq but that...
SOCIETY
SOCIETY

