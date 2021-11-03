CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
StoreDot secures patent for EV digital battery system

just-auto.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStoreDot says it has secured a patent for a digital battery system for EVs. The new system developed by StoreDot will be open-source and available to any other technology provider. The Israeli company notes it is “furthering its mission to enhance the entire electric vehicle ecosystem,” with an approved...

www.just-auto.com

