Higher product costs helped drive a 6.3% increase in comparable-store sales for Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix in the company's third quarter of fiscal 2021. In an SEC filing on Monday, the employee-owned grocer reported that rising product costs were the primary factor in higher comps in both the three months ended Sept. 25, 2021 as well as the first nine months of this year. And in part because not all of those costs were passed on to consumers, gross profit as a percentage of sales slipped to 26.9% in the third quarter vs. 27.6% for the year-ago period.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO