Squeeze Another 20K Miles Out of Your Current Car

What is car suspension? It seems like a silly question because you already know that suspension is the bit that connects the wheel to the vehicle. And if you're even more of a car nerd, you'll be able to identify and name all the different components. But vehicle suspension is a topic that creates almost as many arguments as gas vs diesel or a V-engine configuration versus an inline layout. So in this discussion, we'll look at stiff suspension vs soft suspension and which is best; but before we get there, we first need to understand how complex this topic actually is.

CARS ・ 15 DAYS AGO