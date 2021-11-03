CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis Mayor Who Opposed Eliminating Police Wins Re-Election

By Corbin Bolies
 6 days ago
Minneapolis re-elected embattled Mayor Jacob Frey, election officials confirmed to the Associated Press, siding with his policies on keeping the city’s police force. Frey had garnered 43...

