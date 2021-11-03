CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

1 dead, 2 injured in South Florida shooting in Chipotle parking lot

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jA2hX_0clgXhmQ00
Shooting: One man was killed and two others were injured in the parking lot of a South Florida restaurant. (Kali9/iStock)

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — One man was killed and two others were injured after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the South Florida parking lot of a Chipotle restaurant, authorities said.

The shooting occurred shortly after 2 p.m. in Palm Beach Gardens, according to Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Teri Barbera.

Deputies found three adult males suffering with gunshot wounds, WPEC reported.

Barbera said one of the gunshot victims was pronounced dead after he was taken to an area hospital, WPTV reported.

The other two men’s injuries were not life-threatening, the television station reported.

The sheriff’s office has not released the name of the victims, according to WPTV.

A motive for the shooting is unknown at this time, the sheriff’s office said.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

UPDATE: Suspect in Pulse memorial wall arson arrested

ORLANDO, Fla. — >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The Orlando Fire Department’s arson investigations unit says they’ve arrested the person seen on video setting fire to the Pulse Memorial offering wall last month. The suspect was identified as 64-year-old Mark Anthony Henson. He’s facing a charge of...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Chipotle#Wpec#Wptv#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Nearly 1,600 marijuana plants seized from 4 illegal home-based grow operations in California

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. — It may be legal to consume and even cultivate marijuana in California, but there are limits. Fountain Valley police confirmed Tuesday that they seized more than 1,600 illegal marijuana plants from four rental properties that had been converted into large-scale cultivation operations, The Orange County Register reported.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
60K+
Followers
72K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy