Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be a real-life superhero? Well, when you’re visiting Disneyland Resort you can actually make that happen!. Avengers Campus is an entire land in Disney California Adventure dedicated to the Marvel superheroes that we’re used to seeing on the big screen. And, you’ll be able to experience more than a casual wave to Iron Man…you can actually become a superhero on the newest attraction, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure. Since opening, the attraction has operated with a virtual queue (something that many Disney fans have become used to when visiting the parks nowadays), but it seems that this has changed!

TRAVEL ・ 5 DAYS AGO