CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

Frederick County Health Department shares details on COVID vaccination clinics for children 5-11

By Angela Roberts aroberts@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MXGKS_0clgXdFW00
A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children five to 12 years old is shown at the Viral Solutions vaccination and testing site in Decatur, Ga.,Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The U.S. enters a new phase Wednesday in its COVID-19 vaccination campaign, with shots now available to millions of elementary-age children in what health officials hailed as a major breakthrough after more than 18 months of illness, hospitalizations, deaths and disrupted education.(AP Photo/Ben Gray) AP Photo/Ben Gray

One day after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cleared the way for children 5 to 11 to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the Frederick County Health Department shared more information Wednesday for where this age group will be able to get the shot in the county.

The health department will be holding its first vaccination clinics for kids ages 5 to 11 on Nov. 13 from 2-5 p.m. at 800 Oak Street in Frederick and on Nov. 20 from 2-5 p.m. at the same location, according to a news release. More clinics will be posted as they are scheduled at frederickcountymd.gov/covidvaccine. Appointments are required.

Frederick County Public Schools plans to soon distribute details about clinics set to be held at elementary schools in the county through the Find Out First email alert system.

The health department also encouraged parents to check with their pediatricians on scheduling an appointment at their child’s “medical home.” More vaccine clinic options are listed at marylandvax.org and vaccines.gov.

All children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive their COVID-19 vaccination, according to the health department. Vaccines are free, and insurance is not required.

Since the COVID-19 vaccine dose for kids 5 to 11 is different from the dose for people 12 years and older, vaccinations for these two age groups will not be delivered at the same location for safety reasons.

Currently, only the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has emergency use authorization to be delivered to children ages 5 to 11. A vaccine has not yet been approved for children 4 years and younger.

Gov. Larry Hogan on Wednesday detailed the outreach efforts to the 515,000 newly eligible Maryland children.

State health officials placed an initial order of 180,000 vaccine doses, which began arriving directly from Pfizer earlier this week. The state will receive additional allocations in the coming weeks.

All local school systems across the state have agreed to facilitate clinics in coordination with local health departments. Maryland health officials also have worked with the state’s pediatric advisory group to enable pediatricians and family physicians to provide vaccines in their offices. The state’s pharmacies also will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines for children.

The state also is deploying the Vaccine Equity Task Force to ensure equitable access for families in underserved communities and hard to reach areas, the governor’s office said.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Paul Rudd is named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive 2021

People has named Paul Rudd the Sexiest Man Alive in 2021. The actor's charming magazine cover was unveiled on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Tuesday night as part of an elaborate prerecorded scene in which Colbert acted as a "sexiness adjudicator" before finally announcing Rudd's new title. The 52-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

The legal fight over Trump's White House documents: What's next

(CNN) — A federal judge on Tuesday slammed former President Donald Trump's attempt to keep White House documents from the hands of the House committee investigating the events leading up to and on January 6. "Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President," district Judge Tanya Chutkan wrote. But...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frederick, MD
County
Frederick County, MD
Local
Maryland COVID-19 Vaccines
Frederick County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Vaccines
Local
Maryland Coronavirus
Frederick County, MD
Health
Frederick County, MD
Coronavirus
The Associated Press

Heavy burden for consumers as holidays near: Soaring prices

WASHINGTON (AP) — A worsening surge of inflation for such bedrock necessities as food, rent, autos and heating oil is setting Americans up for a financially difficult Thanksgiving and holiday shopping season. Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.2% in October compared with a year earlier, leaving families facing their highest...
BUSINESS
The Hill

Subpoenas show Jan. 6 panel's focus on Trump's plans

A flurry of subpoenas shows the Jan. 6 committee is setting its sights on how former President Trump and his loyalists concocted a plan to spread lies about voter fraud and block Congress from certifying President Biden ’s victory, an effort that directly led to the violence at the Capitol.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
The Associated Press

Rodgers stands by remarks, admits being misleading on status

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Tuesday he stands behind the comments he made last week about why he didn’t get vaccinated for COVID-19, but acknowledges misleading some people about his status before testing positive. Rodgers spoke on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM, four days after...
NFL
CBS News

Kyle Rittenhouse takes the witness stand in his homicide trial

Kyle Rittenhouse took the witness stand Wednesday in his homicide trial to give his account of what happened the night he shot three people in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a night of unrest in the summer of 2020. Two of the people the then-17-year-old shot died, and Rittenhouse's defense team said he feared for his life and was acting in self-defense. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson, a Loyola Law School professor, joined CBSN to discuss.
KENOSHA, WI
The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
3K+
Followers
208
Post
747K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Frederick News-Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy