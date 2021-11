The New York Rangers had a two-goal lead firmly in their grasps, only to have it slip away in a matter of minutes in the third period. A late 5-on-3 power play opportunity seemed like a prime opportunity to end the game, but the Rangers let it slip right through their fingertips. Thatcher Demko played out of his mind during the final five minutes, and even made a save without a blocker to keep the game tied at 2-2.

