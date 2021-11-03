CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Paso Robles City Council Discuss Changing Meeting Times

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles City Council has changed to hybrid meetings on Nov. 2. The public now has the option to participate virtually or in person.

For those attending in person, the Council Chamber will be at limited capacity to allow for compliance with the social distancing recommendations of the state and county health departments. Masks will be required for all individuals in the Council Chamber.

Council later discussed modifying the City Council regular meeting time.

Staff introduced a recommendation to amend “Section 2.04.010 to read in pertinent part “on the dates and times set by resolution of the city council” rather than “at the hour of 6:30 p.m.” After this ordinance is adopted, the City Council may set its regular meetings by resolution, rather than a new ordinance.”

After a thorough discussion, Council took no action and directed staff to come back to Council with an alternative meeting time. It was also discussed to possibly move the closed session portion of the meeting to a separate meeting day and time.

During the City Manager update, Ty Lewis informed Council that seven parklets have been removed from downtown, freeing up approximately 15 parking spaces. There are now 19 parklets remaining in the Downtown area, which are set to be removed by Jan. 30, 2022.

Lewis also mentioned there had been much activity and community comment about activities going on by the ECHO Shelter on Black Oak Drive. He said staff is working closely with partners at ECHO along with the police department, fire department, and community to find solutions.

Solutions are being looked into to solve some parking and abandoned vehicles and other left behind debris.

Council heard a presentation and update on the Paso Diversity Panel from Sondra Williams.

On Nov. 17, the Paso Robles Diversity Panel will be hosting Town Hall Unity Workshop: A Road Back Together.

The workshop will be a two-hour discussion on brainstorming solutions to unify Paso Robles and create an inclusive, safe space for all. This is a free workshop that is open to the public.

There will be eight to ten tables, each with a lead moderator, which may include:

  • Mayor Martin
  • Superintendent Dr. Dubost and Board members
  • City Council Member
  • Chamber/Hispanic Business Association
  • Dr. Lopez (Spanish speaking)
  • Teacher from the district
  • Netta Perkins, community member
  • Clergy
  • School Clubs
  • Police Department Representative

The Town Hall Unity Workshop will be held at the Bearcat Hall at the Paso Robles High School on Nov. 17 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Other presentations heard were an update from the CalTrans quarterly report. They have been advocating for additional funds from the State to repair Creston Road.

The consent agenda included approval of:

  • Approval of City Council Meeting Minutes from 10/19/2021 and 10/21/2021
  • Receipt of Warrant Register
  • Receipt of Advisory Body Minutes
  • Approval of the 2022 City Council Meeting Schedule
  • Acceptance of Final Map for Tract 3160, Beechwood Specific Plan
  • Acceptance of the Negotiated Exchange of Property Tax Revenue and Annual Tax Increment Between the County of San Luis Obispo and the City of El Paso de Robles for the Gateway Project Annexation
  • Receipt of Monthly Investment Portfolio Review – July, August, and September 2021

A special City Council meeting is scheduled for Nov. 4 at 5:00 p.m. to discuss the Airport Commission.

The next City Council regular meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 6:30 p.m.

