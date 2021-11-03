CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Buddy Bones, Pizza Dough Dog Treats Helps Raise Money For Michigan Humane

CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E9LXq_0clgXCc100

(CBS DETROIT) – The safety and welfare of animals is a mission Buddy’s Pizza is dedicated to.

Since 2014, the pizzeria has been working with Michigan Humane to help furry friends find a forever home.

When you pick these up, your donation goes directly to Michigan Humane,” said Buddy’s Chief Operating Officer Katy Dean.

“It goes to a great cause to find homes for other animals in the shelters.”

In celebration of Buddy’s 75th anniversary, the restaurant is bringing back a treat for your four-legged family.

Buddy Bones is an all-natural, veterinarian-approved canine treat made from multi-grain pizza dough.

Not only do we get to utilize some dough that will otherwise be wasted, we also sell these in order to raise donations and funds for Michigan Humane at our Buddy’s locations,” Dean said.

Over the last seven years, Buddy’s helped Michigan Humane raise nearly $40,000.

This year, the partnership continues.

Yeah, the pets really love them and you know what’s great is they’re actually a nice, healthy treat for dogs,” Dean said.

“So it’s nice to be able to pick-up a pizza for the family and then also pick-up some treats for the dog right and to also be able to donate to a great cause like Michigan Humane.”

Buddy Bones are now available at all Buddy’s locations with a $2 cash donation per bag.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Mariners’ Church To Hold Annual Observance Of Fitzgerald Shipwreck

DETROIT (AP) — The annual observance of the Edmund Fitzgerald shipwreck will be held in-person and livestreamed from Mariners’ Church in downtown Detroit. The Great Lakes Memorial service starts at 3 p.m. Sunday and remembers the lives lost in the roughly 6,000 shipwrecks on record in lakes Superior, Michigan, Huron, Erie and Ontario.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan Farmers To Receive Grants For Assistance With Specialty Crops

SAGINAW, Michigan (WNEM) – Several farming organizations across the state will receive funding to support the specialty crop industry. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Director, Gary McDowell, on Tuesday to announce the state recipients of the 2021 United States Department of Agriculture’s Specialty Crop Block Grant Program.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Pets & Animals
Detroit, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Society
CBS Detroit

Western Michigan District Cancels School Until Nov. 16

NEWAYGO, Mich. (AP) — A school district in western Michigan is shutting down until Nov. 16 because of COVID-19, other illnesses, and staff absences. The Newaygo district is in Newaygo County, about 40 miles north of Grand Rapids. It has approximately 1,500 students. “Everything just lined up in a way...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Grosse Pointe Public Schools Debating Whether To Defy County Mask Mandate

GROSSE POINTE, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — The debate over masks in Metro Detroit schools is back in the spotlight. One district — Grosse Pointe Public Schools — is debating whether it should defy Wayne County’s mask mandate. Board member Lisa Papas is introducing a proposal that challenges the legality of the mandate. Parents made their voices heard during a board meeting on Monday.
GROSSE POINTE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Animals#Buddy Bones Pizza Dough#Cbs Broadcasting Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
CBS Detroit

Daylight Saving Time Ends: Here Are Health Tips As We ‘Fall Back’ On Nov. 7

(CBS Detroit) – Daylight saving time (DST) ends on Sunday, Nov. 7, which means our clocks will go back an hour, or as they say “fall back.”. According to Cleveland Clinic, whether we lose or gain an hour, we can still feel sleepy and sluggish. One study, published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine, concluded that the time change could disrupt the circadian rhythm, which affects our sleep quality and quantity. That disruption typically occurs the Monday after the time change, with no significant difference the following week.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan To Pay $300K To Only Staffer Fired Over Flint Water

DETROIT (AP) — The state of Michigan said Friday it agreed to pay $300,000 to the only employee who was fired as a result of lead-contaminated water in Flint. The agreement with Liane Shekter Smith, who was head of the state’s drinking water division, came weeks after an arbitrator said she was wrongly fired in 2016 by officials who were likely looking for a “public scapegoat” in one of the worst environmental disasters in U.S. history.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy