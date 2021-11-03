CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shark week

crusadernews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biology Classes have been having some fun dissecting...

crusadernews.com

New York Post

Blood-sucking eel with rows of swirling teeth spotted after 20-year hunt

A terrifying blood-sucking eel with rows of swirling teeth has finally been spotted after a 20-year hunt. Tour guide Sean Blocksidge extraordinarily discovered six of the lampreys– dubbed “living dinosaurs”– at once, after two decades of searching. The strange jawless creatures evolved millions of years ago and have scaleless, elongated...
ANIMALS
studybreaks.com

Why Are There No Great White Sharks in Aquariums?

These predatory fish are compelling creatures and can easily draw a crowd, yet there are a number of reasons why they can’t be found in captivity. Great white sharks are known for their impressive size, intimidating speed and frightening rows of teeth. Despite their vicious portrayal in movies such as “Jaws” and “The Shallows” — or maybe because of it — people are inherently curious about these incredible creatures. Due to their popularity, it wouldn’t be a stretch to assume that if great white sharks were put on display in aquariums and marine parks, it would dramatically affect attendance in a positive way. So how come aquarium tanks around the world are free of great whites?
ANIMALS
madison

Whale sharks have teeth on their eyeballs

Without any eyelids for protection, whale sharks need to get creative. They have "armored eyes" covered in teeth and can retract their eyeballs into the sockets.
ANIMALS
IFLScience

Shark Flipping: How Researchers Paralyze Huge Sharks With A Nose Tickle

If you’ve never heard of shark flipping, more scientifically known as tonic immobility, boy do we have a treat for you. While it may sound like a marine version of cow tipping, shark flipping is actually the (very scientific) process of rotating a shark onto its back, resulting in an almost hypnotic state that renders the shark completely still for almost 15 minutes and can be done on a variety of sharks. This state of immobility is an incredible tool for scientific research, and skilled scuba divers have been recorded doing this to sharks as large as a tiger shark.
WILDLIFE
Discover Mag

Studying Shark Brains

Kara Yopak has collected more than 400 shark brains. (Credit: Jeff Janowski/University of North Carolina Wilmington) This story was originally published in our November/December 2021 issue as "Thoughts from a Brain Collector." Click here to subscribe to read more stories like this one. On a typical day at the beach,...
WILDLIFE
WRAL News

15 near-extinct giant tortoises found slaughtered on Galapagos Islands

Park rangers with the Galápagos National Park Directorate discovered the remains of 15 giant tortoises slaughtered on southern Isabela Island. The Galápagos Conservancy called the discovery "shocking," as the giant tortoises are already fighting to survive extinction. "The disturbing news follows on another report this year of 185 small tortoises...
ANIMALS
9NEWS

Rarest mammal in North America found in Colorado garage

PUEBLO WEST, Colorado — The rarest mammal in North America made a surprise appearance inside a southern Colorado homeowners' garage this week. An endangered and rare black-footed ferret was found inside a garage in Pueblo West on Monday, according to Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW). After making the discovery, the...
COLORADO STATE
Kirsty Kendall

The Siberian unicorn was a real animal, but it died out

Restoration of E. sibiricum in a steppe environmentDiBgd/Wikimedia commons. We all sometimes dream that unicorns would be real animals. Well, long ago, unicorns existed on Earth. But these unicorns were very different from the noble horse-like creatures we think of as unicorns.
natureworldnews.com

22,000 Traps and 40 Tons of Poison Not Enough to Eradicate Rat Infestation in Lord Howe Islands

Since a $17 million eradication effort on the world heritage-listed island, only about 100 rats have been detected, but experts insist all is not lost. Since April, nearly 100 rats have been spotted on Lord Howe Island, despite the deployment of 22,000 lockable traps and more than 40 tonnes of poison sprayed by helicopters - but scientists remain optimistic that the $17 million eradication campaign was a success.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Japanese wolf extinct for 115 years is found to be the closest known wild relative of the modern dog: DNA scraped from museum specimens confirms the link

The modern dog broke off from its feral cousin, the gray wolf, some 20,000 to 40,000 years ago, but following that ancient family tree has proven difficult, since no living wolf species are genetically very closely related to the domesticated canine. Now, researchers have found your pet puppy's closest known...
ANIMALS
The Independent

The Philippine town that must feed the sharks to survive

In the predawn light, Lorene de Guzman paddles out to sea in his tiny wooden outrigger to hand-feed the giants living in the water. One of the behemoths, a whale shark known as 180, swims up, its enormous mouth gliding across the surface of the still ocean. “Where have you...
PETS
therebelwalk.com

Shark Snacks: Breakfast Casserole

OXFORD, Miss. — While I typically love afternoon and/or night games best, there is something to be said for morning games a.k.a. “breakfast games.” An 11 a.m. kickoff is the perfect excuse to indulge in Bloody Marys and breakfast foods, which I love. This week’s recipe is for a savory,...
OXFORD, MS
moneysavingmom.com

HOT Deals on Shark Vacuums!

Looking for a new vacuum? Walmart has a few great deals right now!. Walmart has some hot deals on Shark Vacuums as part of their Early Black Friday Deals!. Get this Shark Pro Swivel Pet Upright Vacuum with Self-cleaning Brushroll for just $99 shipped (regularly $199)!. Get this Shark Cordless...
ELECTRONICS
Best Life

Never Store Your Potatoes Near This One Thing, Experts Say

Potatoes are one of America's favorite vegetables, and a quick and easy food staple to have on hand. But experts say that many of us are making a storage mistake that causes our spuds to spoil sooner. By keeping them near certain other produce items, potatoes tend to turn bad in a matter of days, prematurely sending them to your trash can or compost bin. Read on to find out which food item you should never store your potatoes near and how to make them last longer.
natureworldnews.com

‘Alien-Like’ Sea Creature Washed Ashore on Australian Beach

An actual picture of a pinkish yet transparent 'alien-like' species went viral online, particularly on Facebook, causing many perplexed. Although most commenters believe it's a jellyfish, several believe it's from another galaxy. The pinkish and transparent blob-like organism was photographed at Urangan Shoreline in Hervey Coast, Queensland, Australia. Alien-Like Sea...
SCIENCE
Best Life

If You Keep This on Your Bed, You May Be Attracting Mice, Experts Say

There are few things more enjoyable than curling up in bed after a long day. And while you may be looking forward to snuggling up against those fluffy pillows and burrowing under your soft comforter, it may not be comfort alone you find in your bed. In fact, pest control experts say having this one common item—and not one associated with food—on your bed could be inviting mice into your sleeping space. Read on to find out how you could be making your bed a haven for mice and what to do about it.
ANIMALS

