Anticipation for 'Yellowstone' premiere heats up with photo of a shirtless Rip Wheeler

Everybody, stop! We interrupt your average daily activities for a very important reason — a shirtless Rip Wheeler.

Yellowstone actor, Cole Hauser , known for playing the rough-and-tough role of Rip Wheeler — John Dutton’s ( Kevin Costner ) ranch hand — in the Paramount television series set the Internet ablaze this afternoon with a sexy, shirtless selfie.

Haven’t had time to watch the popular drama series yet? We have a feeling this photo of Rip in a horse trough will help you carve out some time from your very busy schedule…

“Coming to get ya in 4 more days,” Hauser captioned the seductive black and white photo, referring to the show’s long-awaited season 4 premiere on November 7.

The image sent already-anxious Yellowstone fans into an absolute tizzy, giving them a taste of what will be returning to their screens come Sunday.

“Ughhhhh 4 days can’t come fast enough, my gawd” commented one fan.

“My [heart] just skipped a beat” wrote another.

Adding to the already buzz-worthy post was a comment by actor Kevin Costner who was in-character as he left note for Rip as main character, John Dutton.

“Alright, Rip” he seemingly mumbled as Dutton.

OK, now back to your regularly scheduled activities… you’re welcome for the distraction.

