CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Air Force review of Kabul strike that killed 10 civilians finds significant errors were made but law wasn't broken

By Ellie Kaufman, Oren Liebermann
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A US Air Force investigation into a US drone strike in Kabul that killed 10 civilians at the end of August found that though "execution errors" were made, the law was not...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Iran's Soleimani was killed because he crossed U.S. red line with attacks on troops and diplomats, says former Trump adviser Gen Keith Kellogg in new book, contradicting official line that he was planning 'imminent' strikes

The death of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was part of a deliberately 'disproportional response' because he crossed a 'red line' in killing an American and ordering an attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, according to a new insider account of the Trump White House. In his new book, Gen....
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civilian Casualties#Kabul#Cia#Visas#Air Force Inspector#Aghans
thedrive

Hundreds Of South Korean And U.S. Warplanes Are Conducting A Secretive Exercise In Korea

The unpublicized maneuvers are being staged in the wake of a spate of potentially destabilizing missile developments on the peninsula. Amid a simmering ‘missile race’ on the Korean peninsula, South Korea and the United States are running a large-scale air exercise in the region, with around 200 aircraft reportedly involved. The maneuvers represent a return to the large-scale collaboration of this kind between the two nations that was scaled back dramatically as Washington attempted to negotiate with North Korea about its nuclear weapons program. However, with more recent hopes that Pyongyang might resume talks, the current exercise is being run without any media fanfare. North Korea, for its part, has traditionally complained about these kinds of exercises, whatever the scale.
MILITARY
The Post and Courier

Lost soldier from SC killed in N. Korea is third to be identified through DNA since July

For the third time since July, a U.S. serviceman from South Carolina who was killed in combat overseas has been identified decades later with the help of family DNA. Army Pfc. Michaux Turbeville, 31, of Dillon, who was lost during the Korean War, was accounted for in February, but his family only recently received their full briefing on his identification, the Pentagon said Nov. 3.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Qatar
Birmingham Star

Iranian Navy forces encounter with US destroyers over oil tanker

Iran's state media has published footage of a major incident in the Gulf of Oman, in which Tehran's forces said they ?foiled? the seizure of an oil tanker by the US as Washington looked to enforce its ban on Iranian oil exports. On Wednesday, Iranian state media reported that units...
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Marines train with elite troops in Israel as Iranian tensions linger

Marines aboard a helicopter carrier arrived in Israel’s southernmost city and its only major locale on the Red Sea on Monday for a weeklong multiforce training exercise ― the first since Israel came under U.S. Central Command’s area of operations. Eilat, Israel, traditionally a vacation hub located close to Egypt...
WORLD
BBC

Deadly US drone strike in Kabul did not break law, Pentagon says

A US drone strike that killed 10 Afghan civilians was an error that did not violate any laws, a Pentagon inspector said following an investigation. "It was an honest mistake," US Air Force Inspector Lieutenant General Sami Said told reporters. The strike on 29 August killed three adults, including a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YubaNet

NEI/ACLU Comment on Air Force Inspector General’s Investigation Into Deadly U.S. Drone Strike in Kabul

NEW YORK, November 3, 2021 — At a press briefing, the U.S. Air Force Inspector General Lt. Gen. Sami Said today provided a summary of his classified report investigating the Aug. 29 drone strike in Kabul that killed aid worker Zemari Ahmadi and nine members of his family, including 7 children. Mr. Ahmadi was employed by Nutrition and Education International (NEI), a U.S.-based humanitarian organization represented by the American Civil Liberties Union and its partners.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNN

CNN

722K+
Followers
111K+
Post
581M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy