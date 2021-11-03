Harrisburg Police seeking information about shooting on Blackberry Street

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police are seeking information on a shooting that occurred on Oct. 24.

After talking with a gunshot victim in a nearby hospital, police responded to the 300 block of Blackberry Street, where they found another gunshot victim.

A suspect was described as a tall, thin, dark-skinned male wearing a blue baseball cap. Another suspect was described as a light-skinned male with a beard and wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

Anyone with any information on the suspects or the incident is asked to contact Detective Dawson at 717-480-2802.

