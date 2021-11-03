Joel Robideaux spearheads plan for $100 million Heymann Center replacement

UPDATE: Shortly after this story was published, LCG confirmed in a press release that a sexual harassment complaint was filed today against interim Chief Wayne Griffin, and he has been placed on administrative leave while an investigation is conducted jointly by Internal Affairs and LCG’s HR department. The announcement did not name the complainant, but multiple sources tell The Current it is former PIO Bridgette Dugas, a senior corporal who was removed as spokeswoman and returned to patrol when Griffin took over the department earlier this month. Maj. Monte Potier is commanding the department until further notice, according to the press release. “All parties at issue are to not destroy or hide any material or evidence associated with this alleged matter and shall comply with this investigation to the fullest extent of the law and in full compliance with the law,” the release states.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 19 DAYS AGO