Dom’s Kitchen & Market, an omni-channel food emporium providing Chicagoans a destination to eat and shop, (2730 N Halsted St), announced their exclusive partnership with FARE, which offers complete meal solutions for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. FARE meal solutions are perfectly portioned, packed in compostable containers that you can heat directly in the oven or microwave. FARE’s flavor-forward and seasonal meals taste just as good as they look. FARE’s commitment to eating well means yes to whole foods and no to preservatives, refined sugars, tricky oils, processed or out-of-season ingredients. Stock a few in the fridge and you’ll be just minutes away from a thoughtfully prepared, wholesome lunch or dinner you can feel good about. The meals will be in-store on Tuesday, November 9th.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 2 DAYS AGO