CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Hundreds of New COVID Cases Reported in Northeast Pa.

By Kathy Whyte
991thewhale.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNortheast Pennsylvania is continuing to see large numbers of new COVID-19 infections and all three Northern Tier counties have reported deaths from the pandemic over the past week....

991thewhale.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: Northampton County surpasses 800 deaths since pandemic’s start; vaccinations double over 30 days

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 3,254 additional coronavirus cases Monday. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 4,196 cases per day, up 8.9% from a week ago, but down 20.1% over the last 30 days. There were 17 deaths reported Monday. The seven-day moving average of deaths per day is 55, compared with 79.1 a week ago, a decrease of 31% in the last seven days. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
PennLive.com

Pa. reports more than 5,000 new COVID-19 infections

Correction: An earlier version of this article gave an incorrect number of new infections. Pennsylvania logged 5,269 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday. The state also registered one of its higher daily death tolls, with 196 new deaths reported. Pennsylvania has recorded 32,188 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Alle. Co’s recent spike in COVID cases is showing no signs of stopping, officials say

'While rates and cases in many other parts of the country have dropped, that is not the case here or in many of our surrounding counties, and frankly, that worries me,' county Health Director Debra Bogen said The post Alle. Co’s recent spike in COVID cases is showing no signs of stopping, officials say appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 261 New Cases, 6 More Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 261 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths. Of the new cases, 219 are confirmed cases and 42 are probable. Out of the six new deaths, one happened in March, two in October and three in November. All were in the 65+ age group. There have been 8,991 total hospitalizations and 136,200 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,368. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northeast Pennsylvania#Covid 19#Non Food Items
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Report: Pandemic exposed deep disparities in health coverage for Pa. kids | Friday Morning Coffee

While threats to safety net programs existed before the pandemic, newly released data shows the pandemic's 'disproportional impacts ... by race and ethnicity on Pennsylvania households with children' The post Report: Pandemic exposed deep disparities in health coverage for Pa. kids | Friday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Body found in water at dam in Allegheny County

EMSWORTH, Pa. — A body was found Thursday morning in the water at Emsworth Locks and Dams in Emsworth, a worker confirmed to Channel 11 News. Emsworth Locks and Dams is located along the Ohio River. The body was noticed in a lock chamber, the worker said. Stay with Channel...
EMSWORTH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
991thewhale.com

Land Bank Concludes 2021 Eyesore Demolitions

The Broome County Land Bank is wrapping up its 2021 season with demolition of a dilapidated house in Kirkwood. The flood-ravaged property at 179 Main Street, Kirkwood was torn down November 9 by Gorick Construction Company of Binghamton with the Town covering $3,000 of the cost to raze the vacant, single-family home. Broome County is waiving the tipping fees at the landfill for the disposal of the debris.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
991thewhale.com

Big Bottle at Binghamton State Office Building Touts Bigger Bottle Bill

After almost 40 years, some environmental advocates in New York State say its time to update the bottle bill. The New York Public Interest Research Group and others planed to deliver a letter to Governor Kathy Hochul’s offices in Syracuse November 10 calling for modernizing the Returnable Container Act passed in 1982. NYPIRG also plans to set up a giant, 15-foot inflatable bottle across from the State Office Building in Binghamton at 4 p.m.
BINGHAMTON, NY
991thewhale.com

81-Year-Old Milan, Pa. Missing Man is Found

Pennsylvania State Police say an 81-year-old man with diabetes and early stage dementia who was reported early November 6 has been found. Authorities say they responded to a report of a missing person at 1:28 a.m. November 6 on Reber Road in Smithfield Township in Bradford County. Troopers say George...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
max983.net

Fifty New Cases of COVID-19 Reported Locally

More COVID-19 cases have been reported in the tri-county area. Marshall County had 28 new COVID-19 cases, Starke County had 16 new cases and Pulaski County had six new cases in Thursday’s report from the Indiana Department of Health. They were among 2,062 new cases statewide. Another 20 Hoosiers have...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
WTAJ

4,178 new COVID cases reported in PA, 71.4% of residents vaccinated Oct. 27

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 13.6 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 71.4% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. 4,178 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Tuesday, bringing state totals to 1,548,641 known cases since the start of the pandemic. 142 new deaths were identified […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Albert Lea Tribune

Low new COVID-19 cases reported in area

Freeborn County and the surrounding area reported relatively low new COVID-19 case numbers on Wednesday in the update from health officials. According to the Freeborn County Public Health Department, six new cases were reported in the county, along with two new hospitalizations. The new cases included one person between 10...
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy