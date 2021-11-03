Hundreds of New COVID Cases Reported in Northeast Pa.

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 261 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths. Of the new cases, 219 are confirmed cases and 42 are probable. Out of the six new deaths, one happened in March, two in October and three in November. All were in the 65+ age group. There have been 8,991 total hospitalizations and 136,200 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,368. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO