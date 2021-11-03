CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Prince Charles Delivers the PR Goods

By Kevin McCauley
odwyerpr.com
 9 days ago

Though the UN Climate Change Conference may ultimately produce more hot air verbiage than solid plans to cool global warming, the confab provided a valuable platform for PR people to polish the green credentials of their clients. Prince Charles used the Glasgow conference to announce the first winners of...

townandcountrymag.com

Prince Charles Tells President Joe Biden That The Queen Was "Very Disappointed Not to Come" to COP26

The United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as COP26, is well underway in Glasgow, and it's no surprise that Prince Charles has been particularly active in engaging with the delegates. A longtime environmental activist, Charles gave a speech at the summit yesterday saying that climate change and biodiversity loss, "pose an even greater existential threat," than the pandemic, "to the extent that we have to put ourselves on what might be called a war-like footing."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Royal Stepping Down Soon? Prince Charles And William Reportedly Assured Monarch That Her Legacy Is In Good Hands Amid Health Concerns

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly making a tough decision amid growing health concerns. Royal fans got worried after learning about Queen Elizabeth spending a night in the hospital for preliminary examinations last week. Her Majesty reportedly canceled her two-day visit in Northern Ireland following concerns from her doctors about the current state of her health.
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

Prince Charles’ Former Estate Is for Sale, But It Has a Really Weird Rule

Prince Charles no longer owns Brimps Mead Estate, the six-bedroom residence located beside Dartmoor National Park in Devon, but that doesn’t mean he won’t reserve the right to stop by on occasion. The Prince sold the residence, which is currently on the market for $6.7 million, according to the Times,...
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Princes Harry, Charles Officially Reunited? Duke of Sussex Reportedly Begs For Father's Forgiveness

Have Prince Harry and his father, Prince Charles, ended their feud after the former begged for his dad's forgiveness?. Speculations were made following a report from New Idea revealing that the Prince of Wales and his youngest son reunited via Suggest. The source also declared that their quick unity happened following Queen Elizabeth's health condition, which alarmed the public all over October.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

NI 100: Prince Charles attends Anglo-Irish Treaty exhibition

The Prince of Wales has visited the Irish Embassy in London to see portraits of politicians who negotiated the Anglo-Irish Treaty 100 years ago. The exhibition of portraits, by Belfast-born artist Sir John Lavery, includes paintings of Sir Winston Churchill and Michael Collins. The original British copy of the 1921...
EUROPE
Marie Claire

Prince Harry’s Memoir Is Expected to Be Critical of Charles, Says Royal Expert

Never mind that no one has actually read Prince Harry’s forthcoming memoir, or the fact that isn’t expected to hit stands until late next year: This book is already responsible for some serious drama. For one thing, as royal expert Nick Bullen pointed out earlier this year, 2022 is going to mark the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee, a year-long celebration of Elizabeth II’s reign—the longest in English history. Some people, said Bullen, might see the timing as disrespectful, in that it might be construed as stepping on the Queen’s toes or stealing the spotlight.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Taylor Daily Press

The absent queen addresses Prince Charles’ climate summit

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II is hoping world leaders will unite at the International Climate Summit (COP26) in Glasgow and show “real statesmanship”. She stated this in a video message that was recorded a few days ago at Windsor Castle. She also praised her eldest son and grandson for their climate activism and the Queen said: “I am very proud.”
U.K.
pbs.org

WATCH: Prince Charles urges radical transformation of economy

Great Britain’s Prince Charles spoke at the COP 26 United Nations Climate Change Conference on Monday, telling leaders that the “hopes of the world are upon you.”. “I know you all carry a heavy burden on your shoulders and you do not need me to tell you that the eyes and hopes of the world are upon you to act with all dispatch and decisively, because time has quite literally run out,” said Charles.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

How eco are royal homes? Prince Charles, Prince Harry and more

With Prince Charles making an impassioned speech at COP26 about tackling the climate crisis, we take a look at what the British royal family are doing to help the environment at their royal homes. From solar panels at Prince Charles' home to a huge hydroelectric turbine at Her Majesty's residence, discover the very best eco features at these royal houses…
ENVIRONMENT
iosconews.com

Britain's Prince Charles urges climate action

Speaking at the COP26 conference in Glasgow, the Prince of Wales said that humanity has tested the world to destruction and must now talk about solutions. (Nov. 2) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/4ede2ef2491c471c9e92fdcb0d984741.
ENVIRONMENT
Vanity Fair

Prince Charles Enjoys a Glass of Whisky at the Earthshot Prize Reception

Prince Charles couldn’t say no to a stiff drink after a long day of hashing out the finer points of climate change with a room full of politicians and billionaires. The royal spent his Monday welcoming some of the most powerful people in the world to the COP26 conference in Glasgow, Scotland, speaking with them on a topic that he, his late father Prince Philip, and his eldest son Prince William all feel very passionately about—global warming. After the conference, Charles stopped by a reception hosted at the Clydeside Distillery to honor the winners and finalists of the inaugural Earthshot Prize Awards, his son’s initiative to encourage innovators to come up with creative solutions to the biggest threats posed by climate change. But at the end of that long day, Charles confessed that he could definitely use a little something to take the edge off. Taking a glass of whiskey in hand, the Prince of Wales joked, “I think I need it after today,” before laughing, taking a long sniff, and a sip.
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Leonardo DiCaprio, Who Recently Teamed with Prince Harry, Meets Prince Charles

Prince Charles took part in a meeting of the minds with Hollywood and fashion royalty committed to tackling climate change. Queen Elizabeth's eldest son was spotted with Leonardo DiCaprio and Stella McCartney at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Scotland on Wednesday, day three of the COP26 United Nations Climate Change Conference. Prince Charles, 72, and DiCaprio, 46, have both been vocal environmentalists — in fact, the Oscar winner released a joint statement with Charles' son Prince Harry last month calling for an immediate suspension on oil and gas drilling in Africa's Okavango River Basin.
WORLD
The Independent

Cop26: Prince Charles urges safeguarding of indigenous people at climate summit

Prince Charles has called on world leaders to "safeguard and honour the rights of indigenous peoples" on day two of the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow. The Prince of Wales said we need to make it "a real matter of priority" to protect forests and other natural habitats, and said we seemed to have lost our “sixth sense” that should have made this obvious in the first place.
WORLD
Washington Examiner

Is Prince Charles becoming Britain’s Pol Pot?

Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, has long fancied himself an environmentalist. In 1970, he gave his first speech on the "climate emergency." Charles outlined his desire to tackle the pollution destroying beaches and seabirds and that belched out by factories and automobiles. In the half-century since, he has frequently returned to the subject. While he has not forfeited his private jets or stately mansions, he does recycle and encourage organic farming. The charities he heads often encourage environmental awareness. He also uses his bully pulpit to encourage greater environmental consciousness.
CELEBRITIES
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

The Latest: Prince Charles sees last chance for planet

ROME — Prince Charles has urged world leaders to heed the “despairing voices” of young people who will bear the brunt of climate change. The heir to the British throne said a United Nations climate summit that opens Sunday in Glasgow, Scotland, “literally is the last-chance saloon” for the Earth.
ENVIRONMENT

