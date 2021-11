Mayor Joe Carfora (D) retained his office in an election marked by overwhelming support for Democratic candidates. (Photo courtesy of Tina Hedley) In the 2021 municipal elections, the Democratic Party claimed almost every seat that was up for grabs as Mayor Joe Carfora was reelected to his second term with nearly 70 percent of the votes with 4,244 over Republican candidate Sal Maltese’s 1,881.

EAST HAVEN, CT ・ 16 HOURS AGO