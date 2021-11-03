Racism is a common thread in 3 high profile trials in different parts of the U.S.

A double-murder trial underpinned by the stark left-right divide in US politics over last year's anti-police and anti-racism protests opened Monday in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Jury selection began in the case of Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who, joining vigilante groups opposed to the protests and rioting, shot two men dead and wounded a third on the night of August 20, 2020, drawing condemnation from the left but support from then-President Donald Trump. Carrying a semi-automatic assault rifle, he had opened fire during the march against police mistreatment of African Americans, killing two men, Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and badly wounding a third, Gaige Grosskreutz. All three were white. The circumstances of the shootings, which were partly filmed by bystanders, are at the heart of the case: did Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, intend to kill people when he went to the protest, or did he shoot the men in self-defense?

KENOSHA, WI ・ 8 DAYS AGO