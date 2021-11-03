CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Filly euthanized after training accident at Del Mar

By The Associated Press
ABC 10 News KGTV
 6 days ago
DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — A 2-year-old filly has been fatally injured in an accident during training hours at Del Mar.

Del Mar Thoroughbred Club President Josh Rubinstein announced the fatality during a safety briefing for the Breeders’ Cup, which will be held at the track north of San Diego on Friday and Saturday.

The filly named Set the Tone dumped her exercise rider and ran off, hitting a fence and severely injuring her shoulder.

Veterinarians attempted to save her, but it wasn’t possible and she was euthanized. The rider wasn’t injured.

Set the Tone was a daughter of 2014 Belmont Stakes winner Tonalist.

ABC 10 News KGTV

