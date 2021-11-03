Narcotics investigation uncovers drugs, cash, illegal gun in Fort Pierce

Kennedy Lumpkin (inset photo) is charged with possession of and trafficking in cocaine, marijuana, and possession an illegal handgun. Photos by FPPD and SLC Jail

The Fort Pierce Police Department Crime Suppression Unit conducted a narcotics investigation on Nov. 2 in the 500 Block of West Weatherbee Road in Fort Pierce.

Arrested was 33-year-old Kennedy Lumpkin, who had an active warrant for trafficking cocaine. Detectives uncovered a half kilogram of cocaine, one pound of marijuana, a .40 caliber handgun, and $3,820 in cash.

Lumpkin is charged with possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon; trafficking in cocaine, more that 28 grams but less than 150 kilograms; possession of a controlled substance without a prescription; possession of cocaine with intent to sell, manufacture, or deliver; possession of drug equipment; resisting a law enforcement officer without violence, among other charges.

He is being held at the St. Lucie County Jail in lieu of $65,250 bond.