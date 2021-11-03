CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

Narcotics investigation uncovers drugs, cash, illegal gun in Fort Pierce

Knowhere Treasure Coast
Knowhere Treasure Coast
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eUn8t_0clgTHso00

Kennedy Lumpkin (inset photo) is charged with possession of and trafficking in cocaine, marijuana, and possession an illegal handgun. Photos by FPPD and SLC Jail

The Fort Pierce Police Department Crime Suppression Unit conducted a narcotics investigation on Nov. 2 in the 500 Block of West Weatherbee Road in Fort Pierce.

Arrested was 33-year-old Kennedy Lumpkin, who had an active warrant for trafficking cocaine. Detectives uncovered a half kilogram of cocaine, one pound of marijuana, a .40 caliber handgun, and $3,820 in cash.

Lumpkin is charged with possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon; trafficking in cocaine, more that 28 grams but less than 150 kilograms; possession of a controlled substance without a prescription; possession of cocaine with intent to sell, manufacture, or deliver; possession of drug equipment; resisting a law enforcement officer without violence, among other charges.

He is being held at the St. Lucie County Jail in lieu of $65,250 bond.


Get our free newsletter delivered every morning with straight facts on the top stories shaping the Treasure Coast.

Comments / 3

Related
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Suspect in Indiantown nightclub murder captured

Romeo Marco Francisco-Francisco, accused of murdering one man and attacking another, was located Friday afternoon. Photo by MCSO. A suspect wanted in connection with the murder of an Indiantown man and a stabbing attack on another man was captured Friday afternoon by Martin County sheriff’s detectives and members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
INDIANTOWN, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Pierce, FL
Fort Pierce, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Deputies looking for suspect in fatal Indiantown stabbing

Romeo Marcos Francisco-Francisco is a person of insterest in a fatal stabbing at an Indiantown nightclub last weekend. Photos provided by MCSO. The Martin County sheriff’s office detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who is a person of interest in connection with a fatal stabbing at an Indiantown nightclub over the past weekend.
INDIANTOWN, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Marijuana#Narcotics#Convicted Felon#Fppd#The St Lucie County Jail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Vero Beach Word War I 'doughboy' memorial damaged before unveiling

The memorial depicts a World War I infantryman, sometimes called a “doughboy.” Photo provided. Thursday’s unveiling of a monument honoring local veterans of World War I will go on as scheduled, but if participants look closely at the bronze statue of the infantryman – often referred to as a “doughboy,” they may notice that the bayonet at the end of his rifle is a little bit bent.
VERO BEACH, FL
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Knowhere Treasure Coast

Port Saint Lucie, FL
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Our local Knowhere newsroom publishes the Treasure Coast Brief, a free daily email that helps you get informed in five minutes each morning. The TC Brief covers water quality, weather, development, traffic, government, schools and much more across Indian River, St. Lucie, and Martin counties. We also highlight inspiring community leaders, upcoming events, and opportunities to get involved with local organizations. You can visit KnowhereNews.com/TC to learn more about our newsroom and see a breaking news timeline. Please reach out to us if you have any thoughts on how we can better serve your community!

 https://Knowherenews.com/TC

Comments / 0

Community Policy