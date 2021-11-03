CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

PennDOT Outlines Plans For Winter Season In Philadelphia Region

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43OGSA_0clgTDLu00

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) – PennDOT says whatever the weather brings this winter season, it’s ready. Officials say they’ve been preparing ever since last winter ended.

PennDOT District 6 encompasses the five-county region outside of Philadelphia. That’s Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kcJHF_0clgTDLu00

PennDOT says its goal is plowing and treating interstates, expressways, and major traffic routes and keeping them passable during winter storms. PennDOT also says it’s well stocked with 124,000 tons of salt.

But dozens of workers are still needed for the winter season.

“This year here in the Philadelphia region, PennDOT District 6, we’re searching to fill over 40 seasonal positions in the Philadelphia region. These opportunities range from equipment operators to welders to people answering the phones at our dispatch, as well as diesel mechanics to help our garage and repair our equipment as the wear and tear continues throughout the course of the winter event,” Tony Goreski, PennDOT District 6 Delaware County Maintenance Manager, said.

Meanwhile, PennDOT is holding a job fair Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its Delaware County Maintenance Office. For more information, click here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Volunteers Beautify West Philadelphia’s 52nd Street Corridor Just In Time For Holidays

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An effort is underway to beautify a business district in West Philadelphia just in time for the holidays. The 52nd Street corridor has been in need of revitalization, and on Tuesday, some stepped up to the plate to make it happen. Volunteers from Wells Fargo, along with local tradespeople, rolled up their sleeves and installed holiday lights along the corridor. They also replaced windows, painted buildings and did a general cleanup of the area. It’s not just the pandemic that’s been tough on the corridor. Businesses there were damaged last year in protests over racial injustice. Some were the target of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

GIANT Opens Fulfillment Center, New Headquarters In Philadelphia’s Eastwick Neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – City leaders helped cut the ribbon on the new headquarters of GIANT in Philadelphia’s Eastwick section on Monday. The new fulfillment center on Island Avenue will supply goods for GIANT Direct e-commerce. For the first time, GIANT Direct will also serve select zip codes in South Jersey. “The time has been right to invest in e-commerce centers, and this facility is quite frankly unlike anything we could have ever imagined. The pandemic certainly reaffirmed our need for this facility,” GIANT President Nicholas Bertram said. GIANT also gave a donation of 46,500 dollars to Eastwick community organizations.  
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Comcast Outage Hitting Tri-State-Residents, Interrupting Xfinity Service Nationwide

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Many people in the Philadelphia region have experienced major problems with their phone and internet service because of a massive Comcast Xfinity outage. While we still don’t know what brought on the mass outage through the region, we do know that customers nationwide are experiencing the same issues. For many, this couldn’t come at a worse time with so many people still working from home during the pandemic and relying on Comcast services. CBS3 viewers from various parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware used social media to confirm their own outages Tuesday morning. The spike in outages began...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

City Council Bill Would Make Streeteries Permanent In Philadelphia With Some Changes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia City Council committee voted Tuesday to change the laws governing streeteries. If approved by the full City Council, most streeteries would stay intact, but some business owners may have to get new permits. A City Council committee compromised on two bills regarding streeteries. Now, these structures that popped up post-lockdown will need to follow the same rules as sidewalk cafes. “Overall, I think it’s going to be difficult for restaurants and customers,” Mi ‘N Tea owner Troy Dieu said. “It’s going to be a shame if it goes away.” Fear was growing in the restaurant community that their...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
City
Montgomery, PA
State
Delaware State
City
Chester, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Extreme Heat Forces Philadelphia Flower Show To Implement Changes For 2022 Event

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Flower Show is making some changes before it returns to South Philadelphia next year. The extreme heat was one of the biggest problems when the show moved outdoors last June for the first time ever. Organizers announced Monday they will have extra shade and water filling stations around FDR Park to help keep visitors cool. The show kicks off on June 11 and tickets will go on sale next month.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

GIANT Food Donates 1,000 Turkeys To Food Bank Of Delaware

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Just in time for Thanksgiving, GIANT Food is donating turkeys to the Food Bank of Delaware. Eyewitness News was at the food bank in Newark Tuesday morning. The grocery chain delivered 1,000 turkeys, and some were distributed to those in need Tuesday. In all, GIANT said it will give away 6,000 turkeys across the mid-Atlantic this holiday season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Pennsylvanians Continue To Struggle From Ida Damage As FEMA Extends Financial Assistance Deadline

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — FEMA has extended the deadline to apply for financial assistance for people in Pennsylvania with homes damaged by the remnants of Hurricane Ida. The new deadline to apply is Dec. 10, a month later than the original date. It has been two months since Ida moved through, but a number of residents still have no idea what’s next. Dade Moran has lived in her Port Providence home for more than two decades. It’s now barely recognizable after Hurricane Ida ripped through. “It was up almost to my ceiling and there are a few things out there that I thought I...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Bucks County School Districts, Parents Split Over Gov. Wolf’s Decision To End School Mask Mandate In January

LANGHORNE, Pa. (CBS) — Mandatory masking in Pennsylvania schools may soon be a thing of the past. As more children become vaccinated, Gov. Tom Wolf announced the state will allow school districts to set their own mask rules come January. Mandatory masking in Pennsylvania schools could be a thing of the past come the new year. On Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced the state will no longer require masks in schools as of Jan. 17. But once again, this debate is proving to be far from over. The Neshaminy School District was prepared to go back to school this fall without masks, only...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penndot#Winter Storms
CBS Philly

After Virtual Event Last Year, Philadelphia’s Veterans Day Parade Returns

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The city saluted our nation’s heroes Sunday during Philadelphia’s annual Veterans Day Parade. From the revving of the engines to the tune of trumpets blaring, the 7th annual event was in full swing. The parade started at Juniper and Market Streets and ended with a festival on North 5th. It was virtual last year, which is why area leaders like Representative Dwight Evans said this year was so important. “This Veterans Day means a lot, particularly for veterans, and we here in Philadelphia are sending a message that we are down with our veterans and the importance of what...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia City Council To Hold Hearing Tuesday On Future Of Streeteries

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is a battle over the future of outdoor dining in Philadelphia. Love it or hate it, it’s become a way of life in the city and a lifeline to help restaurants stay afloat. Expand it for six months or make it permanent? Those two are on the table Tuesday. This as outdoor dining is set to expire by the end of the year. Every streetery has its own vision and its own vibe. “You can’t go by a place and not notice the tables and the streetscape,” Jack’s Firehouse owner Mick Houston said. The makeshift restaurant additions feature seasonal decor,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Councilmember Mark Squilla Proposes Dynamic Priced Parking As Solution To Philadelphia’s Parking Problems

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Parking wars. A new plan could drive up what you pay for parking in the City of Philadelphia. One councilmember is trying to find a way to curb the congestion in the city. Some agree with him, others not so much. Brake lights, bumper-to-bumper traffic and no open spots. It’s no secret parking in the city is a pain. “We’re trying to reduce the congestion on the streets,” Philadelphia Councilmember Mark Squilla said. Squilla is hoping to offer some relief. Squilla’s proposing dynamic priced parking, which means rates would be based on the parking demand in the city. “When there is less...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Ice Rink Returns To Dilworth Park Until Feb. 27

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A winter favorite is back in Philadelphia! The Rothman Ice Rink opened Friday at Dilworth Park. This year’s theme is Woodland Winter at the Rink. There’s also a celebration planned Friday at 6 p.m. with seasonal food and drinks. The ice rink will be open every day through Feb. 27. Click here to see hours and prices.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Philly

Mailbox Thefts Being Reported Throughout Springfield, Delaware County

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — Eyewitness News reported Thursday about mailbox thefts happening in West Philadelphia. Now, there is word of similar thefts occurring in Delaware County. The Springfield Township police chief says they’re investigating reports that personal checks have been removed from Post Office mailboxes throughout the township. According to postal authorities, a group, or groups, have been able to duplicate the master mailbox key to access the content of the boxes. Here are some tips to avoid being a victim: Use online billing Directly hand envelopes containing payments to your mail carrier Take mail inside the post office
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Some Offices At Philadelphia’s City Hall Closed Due To Low Heat After Issue With Boilers Led To Overnight Repairs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Cold temperatures and low heat led to some offices at City Hall closing or reducing services for Thursday. A spokesperson with the city tells CBS3 an issue with the boilers was detected on Wednesday and led to repairs through the night. The boilers had to be taken out of service during the repairs and City Hall was not able to be heated Wednesday evening through Thursday. Employees were encouraged to work remotely if possible. Anyone who needs to visit an office at City Hall should call ahead or check online to confirm if they are receiving in-person visitors Thursday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

City Controller Report Shows Just How Bad Trash Pickup Situation Is In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Trash pickup problems around Philadelphia have been reported for months. Now, there’s a new report providing a better idea of just how bad the situation is in some neighborhoods. City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart released a report Thursday showing the pandemic’s impact on trash collection. Rhynhart says trash was collected on time just 53% of the time this year, compared to 83% in 2019. The spots with the worst trash collection are in East Mount Airy, South Philadelphia, West Philadelphia and Southwest Philadelphia. CBS3 reached out to the Streets Department for comment and haven’t heard back. The full report can be read by clicking here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Mayor Kenney Declares Nov. 4 ‘Pie Day’ In Philadelphia For MANNA’s Annual Pie In The Sky Fundraiser

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Mayor Jim Kenney declared Nov. 4 “Pie Day” in Philadelphia. It’s in honor of MANNA’s annual Pie In The Sky fundraiser. When you buy a pie not only do you save some time preparing your Thanksgiving feast, your purchase also provides a Thanksgiving meal to people dealing with a life-threatening illness. You can order a pie through Nov. 19 and pick it up on the 23. For more information and to order a pie, click here.  
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia International Airport Asking Travelers To Avoid Parking At Airport This Holiday Season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia International Airport is getting ready for a very busy Thanksgiving travel season. As a result, they’re asking travelers to avoid parking at the airport. They anticipate having about 400,000 passengers between Nov. 19 and Nov. 30. The site has 12,000 parking spaces and they expect to be at capacity. “So SEPTAs a great choice, ride share — we’ve been in conversations with our Uber and Lyft partners. They’ve assured us that they have the capacity in terms of drivers to meet the demand,” PHL Chief Revenue Officer Jim Tyrrell said. If you still plan on driving, airport officials recommend you give yourself extra time and arrive at least three hours ahead of your scheduled flight.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
46K+
Followers
17K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy