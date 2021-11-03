PennDOT Outlines Plans For Winter Season In Philadelphia Region

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) – PennDOT says whatever the weather brings this winter season, it’s ready. Officials say they’ve been preparing ever since last winter ended.

PennDOT District 6 encompasses the five-county region outside of Philadelphia. That’s Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties.

PennDOT says its goal is plowing and treating interstates, expressways, and major traffic routes and keeping them passable during winter storms. PennDOT also says it’s well stocked with 124,000 tons of salt.

But dozens of workers are still needed for the winter season.

“This year here in the Philadelphia region, PennDOT District 6, we’re searching to fill over 40 seasonal positions in the Philadelphia region. These opportunities range from equipment operators to welders to people answering the phones at our dispatch, as well as diesel mechanics to help our garage and repair our equipment as the wear and tear continues throughout the course of the winter event,” Tony Goreski, PennDOT District 6 Delaware County Maintenance Manager, said.

Meanwhile, PennDOT is holding a job fair Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its Delaware County Maintenance Office. For more information, click here .