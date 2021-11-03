Louisburg earns four medals at state cross country

On Thursday, October 19 the Rebels cross country team was at the Proctor Lions Invite. This would be the last meet of the season for most of the JV and Junior High runners. It was once again a beautiful day with sunny skies a light wind and temps in the mid 60s. The Proctor Lions have always put on a great meet when it comes to dividing the classes and giving out ribbons and medals. With three classes this year they had 1 AAA, 8 AA and 11 A teams present for the meet. Ribbons were given to the top 45 runners in Junior High regardless of what class you were in. The top 15 girls and boys Varsity runners in each class received medals along with the top girls and boys Varsity teams in each class also receiving medals, so some kids came away with two medals at the meet.

PROCTOR, MN ・ 15 DAYS AGO