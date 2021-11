MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Commission has approved the redistricting map that will be used for the next decade. Monday night, it passed 8 to 5 . The task of redistricting happens every 10 years when a new census comes out. There will be roughly 69,000 to 73,000 residents in each district.

