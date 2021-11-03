CYNTHIA LUINE BONE KIRBY MUNN

Sandra Seitsinger was born in Ohio on Nov. 8, 1935. She was the daughter of a preacher. She and her two sisters lived all over the U.S. as her father pastored in different churches. She enlisted in the Navy in 1956, serving with honor for four years. Sandra was always proud that she had been able to serve her country. After the Navy, she settled in Colorado. This was a particularly sweet time for Sandra. While in Colorado, she went to college becoming an educator and welcomed her daughter Suzanna in 1965. Suzanna would be the love of her life. Time would also be spent in Texas with her mother, Marie Rehorn, while her daughter was young. The trio supported one another in all things. After retirement and the passing of her mother, Sandra would spend her time traveling the world with her daughter, who had followed her mother’s example of service to the country by joining the Air Force. Sandra lived the last 20 years of her life with Suzanna in Mathews and Gloucester counties. A member of Reedswood Christian Church, the Walmart Crochet Ladies, Mathews Neighborhood Choirs, and Central Village Homemakers, Sandra was active in her communities, supporting and loving the groups she made family. She is survived by her daughter, Suzanna; her sister, Janet Ginn (Wayne); three nieces, and three nephews. A funeral service was held at Reedswood Christian Church on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. with inurnment to follow at H. C. Smither Cemetery. In memory of Sandra, contributions may be made to Reedswood Christian Church, 7694 Meredith Dr., Gloucester, Va. 23061.

