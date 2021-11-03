CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CYNTHIA LUINE BONE KIRBY MUNN

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCynthia Luine Bone Kirby Munn of Gloucester, died at her home on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was 75. Cynthia was a native of Raleigh, North Carolina, born to the late William E. Bone Jr. and...

PAUL EDWARD TURNER

Paul Edward Turner, 92, of Hayes, died on Nov. 7, 2021 at his home. See www.hoggfh.com for more info. Services are under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory, Gloucester Point.
GLOUCESTER POINT, VA
Cynthia Leavitt

On Nov. 7, 2021, Cynthia Leavitt was taken into the arms of the Savior and reunited with her loving parents, Ruth Zohner Leavitt and Lloyd McArthur Leavitt, and with her sister, Abigail Leavitt. Cindy was born on July 7, 1958, in St. George, Utah, with Myelomeningocele Spina Bifida. Complications from...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
Cynthia Elaine Burns, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia Elaine Burns, 75, passed away at her residence with her family at her side, Saturday evening, October 23, 2021. Mrs. Burns, affectionately known as Cindy, was born April 20, 1946, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Fred and Martha Mahar Price. Raised in Youngstown, Cindy...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RONALD EUGENE WILLIAMS

Ronald Eugene Williams, 58, of North, died at Riverside Walter Reed Hospital on Nov. 5, 2021. See www.hoggfh.com for more info. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory, Gloucester Point.
GLOUCESTER POINT, VA
JAMES S. PEYROUX III

James Stanley Peyroux III, 78, of Natchez, Mississippi, passed away on Nov. 03, 2021 after a long and supportive fight of 20 years to defeat cancer. Jim grew up in New Orleans, Louisiana, then served our Country in the United States Navy on the USS England (DLG-22), serving three tours of duty in Vietnam until retiring in 1969.
NATCHEZ, MS
RAYMOND F. BARRACK

Raymond F. Barrack of Mathews, passed away on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Upcoming funeral services through Foster-Faulkner Funeral Home, Mathews, will be announced shortly on its website.
MATHEWS, VA
SANDRA SEITSINGER

Sandra Seitsinger was born in Ohio on Nov. 8, 1935. She was the daughter of a preacher. She and her two sisters lived all over the U.S. as her father pastored in different churches. She enlisted in the Navy in 1956, serving with honor for four years. Sandra was always proud that she had been able to serve her country. After the Navy, she settled in Colorado. This was a particularly sweet time for Sandra. While in Colorado, she went to college becoming an educator and welcomed her daughter Suzanna in 1965. Suzanna would be the love of her life. Time would also be spent in Texas with her mother, Marie Rehorn, while her daughter was young. The trio supported one another in all things. After retirement and the passing of her mother, Sandra would spend her time traveling the world with her daughter, who had followed her mother’s example of service to the country by joining the Air Force. Sandra lived the last 20 years of her life with Suzanna in Mathews and Gloucester counties. A member of Reedswood Christian Church, the Walmart Crochet Ladies, Mathews Neighborhood Choirs, and Central Village Homemakers, Sandra was active in her communities, supporting and loving the groups she made family. She is survived by her daughter, Suzanna; her sister, Janet Ginn (Wayne); three nieces, and three nephews. A funeral service was held at Reedswood Christian Church on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. with inurnment to follow at H. C. Smither Cemetery. In memory of Sandra, contributions may be made to Reedswood Christian Church, 7694 Meredith Dr., Gloucester, Va. 23061.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA
Mathews Christmas Store collecting donations

After overcoming “an insanely unusual and difficult year,” the Mathews County Christmas Store is back once again, with collections underway for Mathews children and families, a release stated. Working together for more than 30 years, the Mathews County Department of Social Services, the Peninsula YMCA, numerous local business, churches, civic...
MATHEWS, VA
New stylist starts at Tangled Up

Tangled Up Salon, located at 4760 George Washington Memorial Highway in Hayes, welcomed its new stylist Cindy Daly three weeks ago. Daly worked at Sport Clips before accepting a position at Tangled Up. She has decades of experience as a stylist and was even a salon owner in the 1980s and ’90s in the Gloucester Court House area.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA
Editorial: Thankful

Here is a gentle reminder: The Gazette-Journal will print its annual collections of thoughts from readers on what makes them thankful on Thursday, Nov. 25, Thanksgiving Day. We would like to hear from you. In order to be included in our Thanksgiving newspaper, please have your submission to us by...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA
Obituaries
Services announced by local churches

Special services and other activities in churches this week include the following:. Abingdon Episcopal Church, White Marsh, will hold in-person Holy Eucharist services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The 10:30 service will also be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. Women’s Spirituality, “Breath of Fresh Air,” will be held at...
WHITE MARSH, VA

