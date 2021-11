MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While many Minnesotans spent the warm weekend outdoors and preparing to winterize their homes, cold weather is coming our way. “We are seeing a nationwide spike in natural gas prices, we are at a 10-year high right now,” said Alison Trouy of Minnesota Energy Resources. Right now is when we are seeing a turn toward winter weather. The month of October was the sixth warmest in history for the state of Minnesota, and after a weekend in the 60s, next weekend those highs will go down at least 30 degrees — all while your heating bill goes up. “We are...

