Railroad crossing replacement scheduled at Fort Branch

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — The Indiana Department of Transportation announced a railroad crossing replacement on State Road 168 in Fort Branch.

CSX railroad crews will begin replacing the crossing on S.R. 168 beginning on or around Nov. 8. The project will be done near the intersection of North Railroad Street. In order for crews to work, officials say the road will be need to be entirely closed.

They say that the work is expected to take six days to finish, dependent on weather conditions. Local traffic will have access up to the points of closure, but all through traffic should use the official detour following U.S. 41, S.R. 68 and S.R. 65.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.

