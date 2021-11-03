Blackhawks: Brad Aldrich's name removed from Stanley Cup amid abuse scandal

Abel Uribe/Chicago Tribune/MCT/Sipa USA

Aldrich was the main focus of a report conducted by law firm Jenner & Block detailing accusations he sexually harassed and assaulted a player during the Blackhawks' 2010 playoff run and that members of the team's front office were negligent in investigating the claims and disciplining him.

The investigation findings have resulted in Blackhawks GM and President of Hockey Operations Stan Bowman and former Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville, who was coaching the Panthers up until two weeks ago, resigning from their posts. The Blackhawks were also fined $2 million.

Subsequently, former player Kyle Beach revealed himself to be the player at the center of the allegations, previously being listed in the report as "John Doe."

The NHL has come under fire in the weeks after the report became public, especially for giving Bowman and Quenneville the option to resign instead of firing them to set an example. Quenneville was allowed to coach a final game for the Panthers before meeting with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman to discuss his role in the investigation.

Active players across the league have spoken out in support of Beach in an effort to start changing the culture within NHL dressing rooms. Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner, who is particularly vocal when it comes to standing up for skaters across the league, was very candid about supporting Beach when he addressed the media on Wednesday.