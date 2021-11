NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A suspect is under arrest in the deadly shooting of Delia Johnson in Brooklyn. Police said the 42-year-old mother was killed on August 4 in Prospect Heights. NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea announced an arrest in the case Monday. (Credit: Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office) Claudia Banton, 42, was taken into custody in Jacksonville, Florida. Surveillance video showed the suspect walk up to Johnson and fire at point-blank range. “I never dreamed of losing any of my children to this kind of violence,” her mother said. Police sources tell CBS2 the motive for the killing remains unclear, but Johnson and Banton knew each other.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO