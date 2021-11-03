CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EnLink Midstream: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Miami Herald
 6 days ago

EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.9...

Miami Herald

Gulf Island Fabrication: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (GIFI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $5.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Houston-based company said it had net income of 34 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt, came to 12 cents per share. The...
Miami Herald

AssetMark Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $12.3 million. On a per-share basis, the Concord, California-based company said it had profit of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 40 cents per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations....
Miami Herald

Computer Programs and Systems: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (CPSI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $2.7 million. The Mobile, Alabama-based company said it had net income of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 59 cents per share. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average...
Miami Herald

Sysco: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Sysco Corp. (SYY) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $378 million. On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 73 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 83 cents per share. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The...
Benzinga

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for EnLink Midstream. The company has an average price target of $7.0 with a high of $9.00 and a low of $5.00.
Benzinga

Earnings Scheduled For November 10, 2021

• LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $94.32 million. • IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.79 per share on revenue of $3.80 million. • Redwire (NYSE:RDW) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on...
