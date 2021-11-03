EnLink Midstream: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (GIFI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $5.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Houston-based company said it had net income of 34 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt, came to 12 cents per share. The...
AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $12.3 million. On a per-share basis, the Concord, California-based company said it had profit of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 40 cents per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations....
Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (CPSI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $2.7 million. The Mobile, Alabama-based company said it had net income of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 59 cents per share. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average...
Sysco Corp. (SYY) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $378 million. On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 73 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 83 cents per share. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The...
EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for EnLink Midstream. The company has an average price target of $7.0 with a high of $9.00 and a low of $5.00.
• LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $94.32 million. • IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.79 per share on revenue of $3.80 million. • Redwire (NYSE:RDW) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on...
