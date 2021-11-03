Female injured in Brunswick shooting, suspect in custody

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash on the Hart Bridge early Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. An SUV was traveling eastbound on the Hart Bridge from Gator Bowl Boulevard in the westbound lanes of travel at 12:19 a.m., an FHP report says. An out-of-service Jacksonville Transportation Authority bus was traveling westbound in the left lane when the SUV crashed into the front of the bus, according to the report.

