Animals

Hunters asked to help collect deer teeth

mountaintimes.info
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vermont Fish & Wildlife Dept. is asking hunters for help in a statewide initiative to gather more biological data on the state’s deer population. Hunters who get a deer during the November 13-28 regular deer...

mountaintimes.info

Comments / 2

State
Vermont State
