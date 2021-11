It's been nearly five years since the Nintendo Switch's release, and since then, the console has played host to nearly every major franchise in gaming. One notable exception is Tomb Raider, but that will change in 2022, as Crystal Dynamics and Feral Interactive are set to bring two of the games to the platform: Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris. Unfortunately, a more specific release window has not been announced at this time, so fans of the Tomb Raider series will just have to wait patiently to see what gets announced!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO