Ford to require vaccinations for most U.S. salaried employees

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 6 days ago
Ford Motor Company announced on Wednesday that it will now be requiring most of its U.S. salaried employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 8.

In a statement sent to 7 Action News, Ford said “The health and safety of our workforce remains our top priority and we have been very encouraged by the support of our employees to comply with our protocols, including the more than 84-percent of U.S. salaried employees who are already vaccinated.”

They said the requirement also aligns with federal contractor guidelines.

Ford told Reuters that salaried workers who don’t get vaccinated and don’t have an approved exemption could be put on up to 30 days unpaid leave.

