Biden says vaccines for children will be available at about 20,000 locations

By Reuters
 6 days ago
WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday there will be enough COVID-19 vaccines by next week for children and these shots will be available at about 20,000 locations around the country.

The United States has started administering the COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11, the latest group to become eligible for the shots that provide protection against the illness.

