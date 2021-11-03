CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Qiagen Q3 profit surges on COVID-19 testing demand

 6 days ago
(Reuters) - U.S.-German genetic testing specialist Qiagen reported a surge in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, boosted by higher demand for its coronavirus tests amid a rise in infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant.

Net income rose to $0.57 per share from $0.07 per share, a year earlier.

