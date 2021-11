Brad Frost, who has led the Gophers women’s hockey team to four NCAA titles, has agreed to a three-year contract extension, the school announced Tuesday. “I firmly believe in what we are doing and that it’s the right way to do it,” Frost said. “We want to continue to compete for championships and develop our players in a meaningful way on the ice and, more importantly, off the ice. We want them to to be great people when they leave this place, and that’s the way it will always be. It’s nice to know the administration feels the same way.”

