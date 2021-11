Former Phillies star Cole Hamels still plans to pitch in 2022, despite missing almost all of the last two MLB seasons. A former Philadelphia Phillies star is one of the oldest free agents on the market, though he won’t be healthy in time for Opening Day. According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, Cole Hamels intends to continue pitching. His agent has informed people that Hamels, who will be 38 next month and has not appeared in a big-league game since 2020, would be “game-ready by late summer.”

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO