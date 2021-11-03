CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3rd person arrested in fatal shooting of Tacoma woman

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 6 days ago
Woman shot and killed in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — A third person was arrested in the fatal September shooting of a Tacoma woman, police said Wednesday.

Just before 5 a.m. Sept. 22, Tacoma police responded to a call of shots being heard at South 47th Street and South Pine Street.

When officers arrived, they found a car facing eastbound on South 47th Street that had crashed into a pole on the south side of the road.

The driver, a 42-year-old woman, was declared dead at the scene by the Tacoma Fire Department. She was identified by the medical examiner as Soohui Kim.

While investigating, police learned the shooting took place in the parking lot of a nearby apartment complex and the victim drove away after the shooting.

Detectives identified three suspects in the homicide, according to a release from the department.

Michael Deda, 41, was taken into custody Sept. 28 and booked for investigation of first-degree murder. The Pierce County Superior Court issued warrants for the other two suspects, officials said.

Michael Freeman, 39, was booked Oct. 27 into the Nisqually Jail on an unrelated matter but will later be booked into Pierce County Jail on a second-degree murder warrant, police said.

Detectives said the third suspect, 26-year-old Cody Smith, was taken into custody Nov. 2. He was booked into Pierce County Jail on a second-degree murder warrant.

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

