The Amazon Prime Video show Hanna will end with its upcoming third season, with the announcement coming today ahead of the Season 3 premiere on November 24. The series follows the journey of Hanna, an extraordinary young woman played by Esmé Creed-Miles, who was raised in total seclusion in the remote woods of Eastern Europe. She was created by the sinister organization Utrax and trained to be an assassin. She has spent her entire young life preparing to fight those who hunt her and her mercenary father, Erik Heller (Joel Kinnaman). Her survivalist skills are finally tested when she and Erik are separated upon their discovery by a rogue CIA operative, Marissa Wiegler (Mireille Enos), and her team of agents. Hanna must fight for her life to get back to her father and stop those who are targeting them.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO