CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar gains as Wall Street takes Fed taper in stride
(Adds strategist quote and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar gains 0.2% against the greenback * Touches its weakest since Oct. 13 at 1.2457 * Price of U.S. oil settles 3.6% lower at $80.86 a barrel * Canadian 10-year yield eases less than half a basis point By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as investors weighed the Federal Reserve's move to taper its bond-buying program, with the loonie recovering from an earlier three-week low which it hit as oil prices tumbled. The Fed said it will begin trimming its monthly bond purchases in November with plans to end them in 2022, but held to its belief that high inflation would prove "transitory" and likely not require a fast rise in interest rates. The gap between Canadian and U.S. 2-year yields narrowed 1.5 basis points to about 58 basis in favor of the Canadian bond, pulling back from its widest level in seven years. Interest rate support for the Canadian dollar may begin to fade "on a relative basis" as other central banks start to catch up with the Bank of Canada, said Robert Robis, chief global fixed income strategist at BCA Research. Last week, the Bank of Canada became the first central bank from a G7 country to exit quantitative easing and signaled it could hike interest rates in April, three months earlier than previously thought. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2389 to the greenback, or 80.72 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest intraday level since Oct. 13 at 1.2457. Gains for the loonie, this year's top-performing G10 currency, came as Wall Street rallied. Meanwhile, the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was pressured by a bigger-than-expected rise in U.S. crude stocks, settling 3.6% lower at $80.86 a barrel. The Canadian 10-year yield eased less than half a basis point to 1.720%, after touching on Monday its highest level since May 2019 at 1.766%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Marguerita Choy)
