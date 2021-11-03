CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar gains as Wall Street takes Fed taper in stride

* Thai c.bank keeps rates unchanged * S.Korean stocks hit near 1-month closing low * Philippine stocks snap 6-day winning streak By Arundhati Dutta Nov 10 (Reuters) - South Korean and Philippine stocks led Asian equity markets lower on Wednesday as high crude prices and inflation readings from China stoked fears of policy tightening, with a deepening liquidity crisis in the country also weighing on sentiment. South Korean equities lost 1.1%, hitting their lowest close since Oct. 12. Stocks in Singapore and Malaysia shed 0.5% and 0.4%, respectively. China's factory gate inflation topped forecasts and hit a 26-year high in October, mainly driven by soaring commodity prices due to a power crunch. Investors were also jittery ahead of a deadline for China Evergrande Group to make an offshore bond payment, with even investment-grade debt in the country being sold off. "We wait to see what happens, if it's not paid there will be a negative impact," said Mitul Kotecha, a senior EM strategist at TD Securities, as there was potential for spillover effects from the liquidity crunch at Asia's economic powerhouse. "The China inflation data didn't help... it continued to add to concerns over price pressures building." Focus will now turn to U.S. inflation readings later in the day, which could cement the case for a rate hike there and clash with the prevailing policy of Asian central banks to hold rates until their economies stabilise. Thai stocks were down 0.3% after the country's central bank left interest rates at a record low of 0.5%, as expected. The baht firmed by 0.1%. The Bank of Thailand said the economy had bottomed out in the third quarter of 2021 and entered the recovery phase following the relaxation of containment measures and the re-opening of the country. Philippine stocks snapped a 6-day winning run. Data on Tuesday had shown its economy grew more than expected in the third quarter, with analysts banking on policy measures to keep supporting recovery in 2022. Currency markets in the region were mixed, with the Malaysian ringgit weakening 0.1%, while the Philippine peso strengthened. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 0.8 basis points at 6.157% ** Malaysia's 10-year benchmark yield is down 2.6 basis points at 3.517% ** Communication and consumer stocks drag Malaysian equities lower Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0732 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan -0.21 -8.71 -0.61 6.06 China +0.01 +2.11 -0.41 0.56 India -0.24 -1.55 -0.40 28.54 Indonesia -0.07 -1.47 0.10 11.67 Malaysia -0.08 -3.16 -0.26 -6.58 Philippines +0.22 -4.06 -0.89 3.31 S.Korea -0.31 -8.02 -1.09 1.97 Singapore -0.07 -1.97 -0.49 13.49 Taiwan -0.00 +2.56 0.10 19.19 Thailand +0.06 -8.49 -0.13 12.44 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

