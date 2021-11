There have been many stories of battles between movie directors and film studios about what a film should look like but you would think by the time Scream arrived in 1996, Wes Craven had done enough to gain the trust of the top brass of Dimension Films and avoid any kind of tussle over who was best placed to dictate how the movie panned out on screen. After all, by this time he had created A Nightmare on Elm Street- the movie that essentially saved New Line Cinema from going out of business a decade earlier - and only a year before Scream has reinvigorated Freddy Kruger with Wes Craven's New Nightmare. However, clearly none of that was enough to stop Dimension Films bosses from almost firing Craven over the opening sequence involving Drew Barrymore.

