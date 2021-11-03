COVID-19 vaccinations begin for thousands of children in Connecticut after CDC approval. Hospitals, pediatricians, CVS and Walgreens are now taking appointments.

A freshly applied bandage indicates the spot where Nic Ingle received a COVID-19 vaccine today at Mansfield Family Practice. Mark Mirko/The Hartford Courant

Ever since the COVID-19 vaccine was approved for adults, Reem Nouh’s 7-year-old son Kareem has been asking about when his turn would come.

On Tuesday evening, he finally received his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, one of the first children ages five to 11 in the state to become vaccinated through Hartford HealthCare. After the shot, he pumped his fists and confidently told the other children waiting in line that it hadn’t hurt.

“He went to school super excited today,” Reem Nouh said on Wednesday. “He’s going to tell all his friends.”

Across Connecticut on Wednesday, hospitals and pediatricians began scheduling vaccinations and some received their first doses, following the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s final approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday evening. The vaccinations are free.

“This means that your kids will be able to stay in school, stay in school safely, stay in school and not have to quarantine … As a state, as a county, this really puts us even more on the offense against COVID,” Gov. Ned Lamont said Wednesday at Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford.

Roughly 28 million children across the country are now eligible for the vaccine. Children between the ages of five and 11 receive two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, each about a third of the size of the adult dose, spaced three weeks apart.

Hartford HealthCare administered among the first COVID-19 vaccinations in the state to seven children in that age group Tuesday evening and vaccinated an additional three children Wednesday morning, said Eric Arlia, senior director of system pharmacy.

On Tuesday, five hospitals in the Hartford HealthCare system received a total of 3,000 doses of the pediatric vaccine, according to Arlia. He noted that the vaccine for younger children is easier to manage than vaccines for older age groups, since it can last up to 70 days in a refrigerator and can be ordered in batches of as few as 300 doses.

“COVID-19 has been difficult on everyone, but I think particularly on kids, so every opportunity we get to bring kids back to a normal state is a very, very good thing,” said Keith Grant, the health care system’s senior system director of infection prevention.

Grant applauded the “bravery and excitement” of the children who received the vaccine Tuesday evening, as well as “their understanding of the part that they’re playing in this process and the impact that this will have generally and long-term on their community and on their ability to socialize.”

The state Department of Public Health recommends that parents or guardians visit ct.gov/covidvaccine to schedule vaccination for their children. Parents can also reach out directly to their child’s pediatrician, or to one of the hospitals, pharmacies or clinics administering the vaccine, to make an appointment.

Vaccine appointments for children have already opened at pharmacies across the state, including at Walgreens, where the first slots will be on Saturday, and at CVS Health, where appointments begin Sunday.

Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital plans to start administering the vaccine on Thursday, Nov. 4 at locations in New Haven, North Haven, New London and Greenwich. The pediatric vaccinations are by appointment only and can be scheduled on MyChart, at ynhhs.org/covidvaccine , or by calling 833-275-9644.

Hartford HealthCare is planning pediatric vaccine clinics for the public at five of its hospitals, as well as a Wethersfield clinic, for the afternoon of Saturday, Nov. 13. Appointments for those clinics will open no later than this Friday and can be scheduled at hhchealth.org , hospital officials said.

Connecticut Children’s is also partnering with Hartford HealthCare to vaccinate children at Hartford HealthCare community vaccine clinics across the state, with walk-ins welcome.

Larger health care systems like Yale New Haven Health and Hartford HealthCare plan to distribute some of their vaccine supply to pediatricians within their networks.

In Hartford, city and state leaders announced Wednesday that a vaccination clinic run by Connecticut Children’s and Saint Francis Hospital for children ages five to 11 would be held at Dunkin’ Donuts Park on Sun. Nov. 14, beginning at 10 a.m. Appointments for the clinic be scheduled by calling 860-757-4830, but walk-ins will also be taken.

“This is the game changer that we’ve all been waiting for, the ability to protect our kids who are in school, who have not had the protection that so many of us who are already vaccinated had,” Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said. “This is a major inflection point in the battle against this pandemic.”

Dr. Juan Salazar, an infectious diseases physician at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, implored parents to vaccinate their children and emphasized that COVID-19 can affect young children, in rare cases leading to hospitalization or even death.

“I would do everything possible to protect [children] and put their seat belts on,” he said. “I want to make sure they don’t cross the street. If there’s lightening, I want to make sure they’re not outside. The vaccine is one additional safety belt that will keep your kid from getting sick.”

Parents whose children were among the first in the state to get vaccinated said they made the decision without hesitation.

“We’ve been on countdown, we’ve been waiting for this day. I don’t see it any different from we vaccinate our kids as they grow up, to keep them safe from disease,” Nouh said.

Nadia Woodman, whose child was also vaccinated Tuesday at Hartford HealthCare, said there was no question in her mind about opting for the vaccine.

“We talk about the kids being resilient, and they’ve gone through so much and done an amazing job, but I think this brings them that much closer to going back to some normalcy,” she said.

Eliza Fawcett can be reached at elfawcett@courant.com .